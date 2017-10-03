Trump Travels to Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump headed to Puerto Rico for his first visit since the hurricane nearly two weeks ago, he insisted recovery efforts were as good as those in Florida and Texas despite the "tougher situation."

Departing the White House Tuesday, Trump heaped praise on first responders still dealing with the situation there after Hurricane Maria ravaged much of the island. While the administration has mobilized federal efforts to help, there has been much criticism about the speed and execution of government recovery efforts — with some even likening the situation to New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina under President George W. Bush.

But the president has lashed out at those critics, specifically San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who has repeatedly called for more help from Trump for Puerto Ricans without drinking water, food and power after the storm. He's also used it as an opportunity to lambast the "fake news" media for reporting on the ongoing crisis.

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

But Trump offered a more conciliatory tone Tuesday before taking off for the island. "I think she's come a long way," he said, referring to Cruz. He added that she has begun to acknowledge "what a great job we've done" for storm recovery efforts.

"Whether it's her or anybody else, they're all starting to say it," Trump insisted, pointing to efforts from first responders, the military, and FEMA.