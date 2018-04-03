Trump: 'We are going to be guarding our border with our military'

Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will reinforce security along the U.S. border with Mexico by using American troops because "horrible, unsafe laws" have left the country vulnerable.
At a pair of White House events, Trump called on U.S. lawmakers to "get their act together" to enforce laws that prevent people from entering the country illegally and said he would turn to the Department of Defense for help.
"We are going to be guarding our border with our military," Trump said. "We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing and, by the way, never showing up for court."
The president said he planned to speak with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in the coming days about the logistics of sending troops to the border, indicating that his plan is in its infancy and deployment is not imminent.
Presidents of both parties, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, have previously sent National Guard units to help secure the border, though it was unclear if Trump was referring to that practice or to active duty troops when he called the idea a "big step," adding that "we really haven’t done that before, certainly not very much before."
Over the last several days, Trump has returned to his criticism of immigration and border security with a series of tweets and public comments, warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico. Early Tuesday, he took to Twitter, warning again of "the big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border."
He later repeated the warning at the White House. "If it reaches our border our laws are so weak and so pathetic...it's like we have no border," he told reporters.
There is no evidence of an increase in people crossing the U.S. border with Mexico illegally and the president has repeatedly boasted about the large drop in illegal border crossings since he took office.
But Trump has repeatedly called on Mexico to pay for construction of the border wall he has made a top policy priority — a demand that nation's government has consistently denied publicly. He has also tied the issue of further addressing illegal border crossings to the possibility of a deal that would preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which provided legal status for individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
"DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon…No longer works," he wrote on Monday during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. "Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!"
The president recently exempted Mexico from tariffs his administration recently rolled out on steel and aluminum imports, and has agreed — for now — to renegotiate the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, instead of abandoning it. "Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!" he tweeted Tuesday.
The president’s comments come as he prepares to make his first official trip to Latin America since taking office, including a visit to Peru for the Summit of Americas, which gathers the leaders of North and South America.
The U.S. and Mexico conduct around $1.6 billion a day in cross-border trade, and cooperate on issues ranging from immigration regulation to anti-drug enforcement to major environmental issues.