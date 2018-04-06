Trump: 'We are going to be guarding our border with our military'

The president said he planned to speak with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in the coming days about the logistics of sending troops to the border, indicating that his plan is in its infancy and deployment is not imminent.

Presidents of both parties, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, have previously sent National Guard units to help secure the border, though it was unclear when he spoke if Trump was referring to that practice or to active duty troops when he called the idea a "big step," adding that "we really haven’t done that before, certainly not very much before."

Later Tuesday evening, the White House released a statement that the president had received a briefing earlier in the day on the administration's border security strategy, "which includes the mobilization of the National Guard."

Over the last several days, Trump has returned to his criticism of immigration and border security with a series of tweets and public comments, warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico. Early Tuesday, he took to Twitter, warning again of "the big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border."

He later repeated the warning at the White House. "If it reaches our border our laws are so weak and so pathetic ... it's like we have no border," he told reporters.