President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea will be hit with additional sanctions — a move that will ratchet up already high tensions between the United States and Pyongyang.

"We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea," the president said when questioned by reporters during a brief media availability at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The specifics of the sanctions are expected to be announced Thursday afternoon by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin.

Trump's time at the United Nations General Assembly this week has been marked by his comments on North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un, whom the president derided as "rocket man" during his address to the world body. Trump also threatened in the speech to "totally destroy North Korea" if that country persists with provocative actions.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission," Trump said Tuesday. "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

The Trump administration has repeatedly assured that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, including a possible military response.

The U.N. Security Council approved new sanctions on North Korea earlier this month.

North Korea, for their part, blasted Trump’s fiery U.N. address, with Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho likening it to “the sound of a dog barking" on Wednesday.

“If he was thinking about surprising us with the sound of a dog barking then he is clearly dreaming,” Ri told reporters in North Korea’s first response to Trump’s speech. The comment references the Korean belief that dogs’ dreams make little sense, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"I feel sorry for his aides," Ri said when asked about Trump’s “Rocket Man” nickname for North Korea's leader.