Trump weaponizes 'deep state' to investigate his investigators

While experts on the Constitution say his latest moves may be legal by themselves, they express concern that Trump is operating outside of normal behavior for a president in the post-Watergate era and that, taken together, his attacks on various institutions and players over the course of his presidency could amount to an effort to obstruct justice.

"I don’t think the latest gambit is illegal, per se. It might depend on the motive. But the president is empowered to recommend such an investigation," Richard Ben-Veniste, who served as an assistant special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate Task Force, said of the request for an expansion of the DOJ's IG probe. "The problem is that things that are normally respected are disrespected in this administration, such as the distance the president should have from the Justice Department.”

Ben-Veniste said that Trump's actions "could later come back to haunt him" as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation proceeds. "The violation of federal criminal law can be achieved by means that themselves are legal but because of a corrupt intent of the actor, in the context of other provable facts, become illegal," he said.

The articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, which were approved by a House committee before he resigned, included findings that he had improperly interfered with justice and failed to live up to his oath of office. Since then, presidents have been wary of interfering in Justice Department probes into their administrations.

"Most presidents have not gotten themselves anywhere close to Nixon’s behavior," said John Dean, who was Nixon's White House counsel. "What we have (now) are a lot of echoes of Watergate behavior."

Democrats on Capitol Hill say Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, are trying to circumvent a law protecting the identities of sources of classified information for the benefit of the president and to the detriment of national security.

"A deliberate decision to expose the identity of a confidential source for some perceived political advantage is reckless, stupid and dangerous," Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in response to news of the meeting between top House Republicans and law enforcement officials. "Human intelligence is the core of our national security operation. These men and women risk their lives in the service of our country. President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have failed in their responsibility to protect these sources."