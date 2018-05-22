Trump weaponizes 'deep state' to investigate his investigators

The president also got Rosenstein and Wray to agree to meet with congressional Republicans and other national security officials to discuss sharing classified information, including possibly the identity of an FBI source. And Trump allies in the House introduced a resolution Tuesday calling for a new special counsel to probe the law enforcement agencies' activities during the 2016 campaign.

In other words, Trump is using his powers, both formal and informal, to investigate the investigators.

"What goes around, comes around!" he tweeted Wednesday morning.

Later Wednesday, in a brief exchange with reporters, Trump insisted he is not trying to undermine ongoing Justice Department investigations.

"We’re not undercutting," he said. "We’re cleaning everything up. This was a terrible situation. What we’re doing is we’re cleaning everything up. What I’m doing is a service to this country."

While experts on the Constitution say his latest moves may be legal by themselves, they express concern that Trump is operating outside of normal behavior for a president in the post-Watergate era and that, taken together, his attacks on various institutions and players over the course of his presidency could amount to an effort to obstruct justice.

"I don’t think the latest gambit is illegal, per se. It might depend on the motive. But the president is empowered to recommend such an investigation," Richard Ben-Veniste, who served as an assistant special prosecutor in charge of the Watergate Task Force, said of the request for an expansion of the DOJ's IG probe. "The problem is that things that are normally respected are disrespected in this administration, such as the distance the president should have from the Justice Department.”