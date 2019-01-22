Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 6:08 PM GMT By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump may deliver a State of the Union address Jan. 29 after all, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

But White House speechwriters are also working on drafts that could be used if he chooses a different venue.

Last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent Trump a letter suggesting that he delay his annual speech or submit it in writing because of a partial government shutdown that is now in its fifth week. She cited security concerns because the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, is one of the agencies affected by the shutdown.

DHS officials said there were no concerns about going through with the address, which is typically held in the House chamber before a joint session of Congress.

The White House sent a note to the House sergeant-at-arms over the weekend requesting a "walk through" this week. Before asking Trump to hold off, Pelosi had invited him to speak on Jan. 29. A White House official said Tuesday: "she invited, we accepted."

But the senior administration official said White House speechwriters are working on "separate passages" that could lend themselves to a speech at a different venue and for a different audience than members of Congress.