Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The United States and the European Union on Monday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal on British soil allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.

The U.S. will dismiss 60 Russian diplomats identified by officials as intelligence officers, as well as close Russia's Seattle consulate. European Council President Donald Tusk announced a coordinated response from 14 E.U. member states that would expel Russian diplomats and limit travel by other Russian nationals.

These steps, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on the condition of anonymity Monday morning, were intended to let the Russian government know that "when you attack our friends, you will face serious consequences."

Removing these Russians, the official said, is also a bid to reduce the "unacceptably numerous" Russian intelligence officers who reside in the United States and spy on Americans.