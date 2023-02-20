Biden's foray into Ukraine deepens his investment in defeating Russia

WARSAW — When the president of the United States arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, he removed any doubt: This is every bit Joe Biden's war.

Biden risked his personal safety in crossing into a war zone for a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy that was arranged under the strictest secrecy. Air raid sirens rang out — a shrill reality of life in Kyiv — as Biden and Zelenskyy walked through a city that is in Russia's crosshairs.

Perhaps as important as the half-billion dollar aid package Biden announced in a brief speech Monday was the message delivered by his mere presence: America's commander-in-chief was prepared to wade into a war theater in a show of solidarity against Russian aggressors.

"Kyiv stands. And Ukraine Stands. Democracy stands," Biden said, standing beside Zelenskyy in the presidential palace, on the eve of the war's one-year anniversary.

"This will be remembered eternally," Zelenskyy said of Biden's visit.

One analyst, Michal Baranowski of the German Marshall Fund East, a nonpartisan policy organization, was blunter.

"In your face, Putin," he wrote on Twitter with a photo of Biden and Zelenskyy.

The trip had been months in the works, but this was one Washington secret that didn't leak. The White House put out a cover story that Biden would visit Warsaw for two days starting Tuesday and then head home. Instead, after dinner with the first lady on Saturday, he headed to Ukraine in the middle of the night.

Biden's trip would have been meaningful even without the dramatic twist at the start. Since the war began, he has been sending the outmatched Ukrainians the weaponry and cash needed to prevent a rout. He condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading a sovereign democratic country and made the case that Ukraine was worth saving.

President Biden with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday. Evan Vucci / AP

With no quick end in sight to the war, Biden's task now is to sustain the popular support back home that’s needed to thwart Putin’s expansionist vision. That's a central purpose of his three-day trip.

“This war would look entirely different without the support of the United States,” Baranowski told reporters in a briefing. “Ukraine would not be able to fight it the way they are without the support of the U.S. and the rest of the West.”

After he leaves Ukraine, Biden will arrive in Warsaw. He'll give a speech Tuesday pledging to stand with Ukraine in perpetuity. The following day he is to meet with leaders of nine nations on NATO’s eastern flank — a group considered most at risk of a Russian attack.

With the war grinding along, Zelenskyy has been pressing Washington for F-16 fighter jets. So far, Biden has refused out of concern that the planes would risk widening the conflict.

Yet after a series of private meetings with Biden on Monday, Zelenskyy said that more advanced weapons, including long-range missiles that had been withheld to date, are at least under discussion.

When Biden gives his speech Tuesday, a key audience will be the one back home.

“It’s a real goddamn war and Biden needs to make clear the stakes for the United States,” said Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland. “On the one-year anniversary, he needs to make clear why it’s in our interests that the Ukrainians win and why it’s critical that Putin loses. He can do that.”

It won’t be easy. Americans largely support Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim territory from Russia, even in a protracted war, polling shows.

Doubts are starting to creep in, though, as the amount of American military assistance to Ukraine ticks toward $30 billion. In May 2022 — three months into the war — 60% of Americans favored supplying weapons to Ukraine. As of January, that number had slipped to 48%, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week. The percentage of adults who favored sending taxpayer money directly to Ukraine dropped seven percentage points in that time frame — from 44% to 37%.

In Congress, a group of conservative Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, are backing a “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution that calls for stopping the flow of U.S. military and financial aid and working out a peace deal.

For their part, analysts worry that in the rush to send Ukraine the arms needed to repel the Russians the Biden administration has drained military stockpiles needed to protect U.S. interests abroad.