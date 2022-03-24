U.S. expected to announce plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday is expected to announce plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the country into the United States, a source familiar with the plan told NBC News.

The administration will allow their entry through a range of pathways, including the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, nonimmigrant and immigrant visas, and other means. There will also be a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the U.S. Additional details are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

U.S. officials think that most Ukrainians will choose to remain in Europe, close to family and their homes in Ukraine.

The administration has been under scrutiny because many refugees, including those coming from Ukraine, have been prevented from entering the U.S. – and in some cases detained — at the Southern Border. This is partially due to restrictions that were implemented during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

NBC reported Tuesday that it was unclear what authority President Joe Biden would use to expedite the entry of Ukrainians, sources said. The White House was considering both humanitarian parole, a presidential authority that does not guarantee permanent legal status, and the Priority-2 designation program, which has been used for Afghans and others escaping war zones, they said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden “will announce further American contributions to a coordinated humanitarian response to ease the suffering of the civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees.”

The expected announcement comes as Biden attended an emergency meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels Thursday as part of a series of high-stakes meetings to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to travel to Poland, a country to Ukraine's west that has welcomed millions of refugees who have fled their homes.