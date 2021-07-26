First federal agency, Veterans Affairs, to require staff be vaccinated against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that all of medical facility employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19, becoming the first federal agency to issue a mandate.

The Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to begin mandating the vaccine where they can as the national rate of inoculations stalled and the number of new cases have risen in recent weeks.

The Department said the mandate extends to all Veterans Affairs health care personnel who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.

Employees have eight weeks to become fully vaccinated if not already and will receive four hours of paid administrative leave after providing proof they have been vaccinated.

"We’re mandating vaccines for Title 38 employees because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country," Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement.

"Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise."

The Department said that four employees have died from Covid in recent weeks, all of whom were unvaccinated. The Department said that at least three of the employees died due to the hyper-transmissible delta variant.

There has also been three Covid outbreaks at Veteran Affairs facilities, the most recent one occurring among unvaccinated employees and trainees at a law enforcement training center, the department said.

President Joe Biden has come under pressure from some medical experts to consider vaccine mandates especially as the delta variant has led to a spike in cases and hospitalizations in communities with low vaccination rates. Biden has been reluctant to embrace the idea.