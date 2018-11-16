Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
 / Updated 
By Adam Edelman

It wasn't just Antonin Scalia's conservative jurisprudence that impressed President Donald Trump.

At a Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Friday, the commander in chief lauded the Supreme Court justice — and his wife, Maureen, who accepted the medal posthumously for her husband — for their proficiency in procreating.

Trump, in his introduction of Maureen Scalia, pointed out that the couple had nine children together.

Trump on Scalia's nine children: 'I always knew I liked him'

Nov. 16, 201801:51

"You were very busy," Trump said. "Wow. Wow."

"I always knew I liked him," he added, to laughter from those in attendance at the ceremony.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest national honor a president can bestow on a civilian.

Antonin Scalia, who had been the bench's longtime ideological conservative, died in February 2016 at the age of 79.

Adam Edelman

Adam Edelman is a political reporter for NBC News.