White House announces $240 million investment to fight cancer

WASHINGTON — The White House on Wednesday announced a $240 million investment to fight cancer, along with a slew of new health resources to further the administration's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

The funding — awarded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which was created last year based off a proposal by President Joe Biden — will go to researchers working on cancer prevention, detection, treatment and survival projects, including initiatives to detect cancers earlier, better visualize cancer cells during surgery and "design devices that could deliver treatments directly to cancer cells to treat tumors more effectively," according to the White House.

Biden convened his "Cancer Cabinet" advisory group, which he formed last year, on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest initiatives.

"Almost everywhere we go, whether it's meeting with folks at local events or meeting with world leaders, beating cancer brings people together, no matter where you are," Biden said in remarks before the meeting.