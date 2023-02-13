White House announces interagency team to address 'unidentified aerial objects'

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is forming an interagency group with the goal of addressing the recent spate of objects in the skies above North America, the White House announced Monday.

"The president, through his national security adviser, has today directed an interagency team to study the broader policy implications for detection, analysis, and disposition of unidentified aerial objects that pose either safety or security risks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House press briefing.

"Every element of the government will redouble their efforts to understand and mitigate these events," he added.

Kirby said that the national security team's task is to "dig into this deeper from an interagency effort and to see what if other improvements" need to be made.

The U.S. has shot down four objects over North America this month, beginning on Feb. 4 when the military took down a suspected surveillance balloon owned by the Chinese government. The other three were unidentified objects, Kirby said Monday the administration is still working to learn more about, particularly from recovered debris.

"We have not yet been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are," said Kirby, who also noted that the U.S. doesn't know their origin.

Most recently, President Joe Biden on Sunday authorized the U.S. military to shoot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron. It was an octagon-shaped structure that was flying at 20,000 feet, which posed a possible risk to civilian aircraft. Kirby said Monday that the object fell on what is believed to be the Canadian side of the lake and the U.S. is in touch with its counterparts.

That came after U.S. fighter aircraft, in coordination with the Canadian government, shot down a separate unidentified object on Saturday that was flying at 40,000 feet above the Yukon. It was small and cylindrical and, according to Canadian officials, similar to the size of a small car.

And at Biden's direction, an F-22 jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying at 40,000 feet above Arctic waters in Alaska, near the Canadian border.

Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Four operate landing craft air cushions (LCAC) during recovery efforts of debris from a Chinese high altitude balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Feb. 8. Eric Moser / U.S. Navy via AP

The successive detections of these objects came after the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 4, off the coast of South Carolina. The U.S. military shot it down after it flew at around 60,000 feet across the U.S. and briefly Canada for eight days.

In the wake of the Chinese balloon flight, the U.S. military is looking at a wider range of radar data as it monitors North American airspace, and it is looking at more objects and smaller objects that it might have filtered out as clutter in the past, two U.S. defense officials said.

It remains unclear whether the military is now spotting objects that have been present but not noticed or whether there are new aerial objects that were not present before.