White House backs Kushner, blames Hamas for Palestinian deaths

Pressed on whether that means the U.S. advice to Israel is "kill at will," Shah replied, "We believe that Hamas as an organization is engaged in cynical action that is leading to these deaths."

He added, "The responsibility for these tragic deaths rests squarely with Hamas. Hamas is intentionally and cynically provoking this response. And as the Secretary of State said, Israel has the right to defend itself."

Shah did not elaborate on why Hamas, an organization designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. and Israel, bears responsibility for the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, opening fire on the crowd. In addition to the deaths, more than 2,700 Palestinians were wounded.

The IDF characterized the protests as cover for a "terrorist operation" in which "firebombs and explosive devices" were mixed in with rocks.

Several high-ranking Trump administration officials, including Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and adviser, attended the embassy opening in Jerusalem Monday.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke briefly about the protests at the event.

"As we have seen from the protests of the last month, and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution," he said.