White House: Biden tests negative after close contact with staffer who contracted Covid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has tested negative after coming into contact with a White House staff member last week who tested positive for Covid on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki announced in a statement.

The staff member "spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity" to Biden on Friday aboard Air Force One during a flight from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, said Psaki, adding that the aide is not in regular contact with the president.

"This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President," she said. "This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday."

Since finding out about the aide's positive test, Biden received a PCR test that came back negative, the White House said.

"The President is tested on a regular basis. As part of that regular testing, the President received an antigen test Sunday, and tested negative," Psaki said. "This morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday."

Psaki cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in saying that Biden does not need to quarantine since he is fully vaccinated.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon on his administration's plans for fighting Covid-19 this winter.