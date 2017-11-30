White House considering plan to replace Tillerson with Pompeo

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, an administration official confirmed to NBC News Thursday.

Though that plan has been discussed inside the White House, it's unclear when it will happen — or if it will happen at all, the source said. The news was first reported by The New York Times, but Tillerson's fate has been the subject of much speculation amid reports of tension with President Donald Trump.

The potential plan also includes filling Pompeo's slot at CIA with a Republican senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, the official told NBC News, noting that while he's well-regarded in the West Wing, there are differing views on whether he should move to the CIA or stay in the Senate.

Cotton's spokeswoman told NBC News that “Sen. Cotton’s focus is on serving Arkansans in the Senate.”

Trump confirmed Thursday that Tillerson was at the White House, but did not answer whether he wanted the secretary to stay on the job.

In response to the reports, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "There are no personnel announcements at this time," adding that Tillerson "continues to lead the State Department."

But the White House official said the plan to replace Tillerson has traction inside an administration where Tillerson allies are now scarce. "He's burned all his bridges," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Pompeo, on the other hand, is thought "a lot of" by White House staff, according to the official.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Nov. 20, 2017 in Washington. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via Getty Images file

It's not surprising that Pompeo would be next to get the top diplomatic spot in Trump's administration. Multiple current and former intelligence officials told NBC News that some people inside the intelligence community had started referring to Pompeo as the "Trump whisperer," a reference to the depth of their relationship.

According to these sources, Pompeo would spend hours at the White House talking with the president long after his daily intelligence briefing, not just about intelligence, but politics as well.

Tillerson, for his part, has had a rocky tenure at State — facing challenges both from inside his agency and from President Donald Trump, who has at times minimized Tillerson's role in international diplomacy.

And NBC News has previously reported that Tillerson threatened to resign in July after a series of clashes with the president, at one point venting his frustrations by calling the president a "moron," according to multiple senior administration officials who were aware of the matter at the time.