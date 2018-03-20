White House defends Trump's 'very good' Putin call

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's congratulatory call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent re-election wasn't focused on allegations that election meddling or fraud may have contributed to that victory because the United States should not "get to dictate how other countries operate."

"We’re focused on our elections," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday when asked if Trump felt Russia's election, which excluded several Putin critics and sparked accounts of potential vote tampering, was "free and fair."

"We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate," she said. "What we do know is that Putin has been elected in their country, and that’s not something that we can dictate to them, how they operate. We can only focus on the freeness and fairness of our elections."