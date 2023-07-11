White House details plan to lower childcare costs for low-income families

WASHINGTON — The White House laid out new proposed actions on Tuesday to lower the cost of child care and strengthen a block grant program that helps low-come families access care.

The proposed actions expand on President Joe Biden's April executive order directing the Department of Health & Human Services to work on policies to reduce childcare costs for families who benefit from the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF).

Vice President Kamala Harris detailed the announcement in a call with reporters, emphasizing that child care is a "critical issue" for many families.

“I strongly believe that when we lift up the status and the economic status of families, we lift up the economic status of communities,” Harris said. “Our entire economy and our entire nation benefits as a result.”

The proposal would cap childcare copayments at 7% of a family's income for those participating in the Child Care & Development Block Grant (CCDBG). If the plan is enacted, about 80,000 families would have reduced childcare payments, according to a White House fact sheet.

The plan would also ensure nearly 200,000 childcare providers participating in CCDBG would be paid on time, rather than retrospectively, the White House said.

The proposal would also encourage states to accept online applications for people seeking to enroll in the CCDBG program.

During the press call, Harris said parents should be able to apply for help online. She emphasized that families should not have to choose between providing high-quality care for their children and giving up their job or putting food on the table.

Harris described the issue as personal to her, reflecting on how childcare allowed her mother to contribute to the fight against breast cancer as a researcher.

"My mother often said that but for Mrs. Shelton, she would never have been able to do the work that she did," Harris said of a woman who ran a child care center. "She would have never been able to contribute as she did to the fight to end breast cancer."

This proposal has several months to go before it could be enacted. The comment period opens on Thursday and will last 45 days, according to senior administration officials.

When the period closes, the HHS's Administration for Children and Families will review the comments and work to draft a final rule.

The White House said they hope to publish the final rule in the spring of 2024.