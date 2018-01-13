White House doc: Trump in ‘excellent health’ after yearly physical exam

WASHINGTON — The doctor who conducted President Donald Trump's annual check-up said Friday the president was in "excellent health" and his physical exam earlier in the afternoon "went exceptionally well."

White House physician Ronny Jackson's short, 33-word statement gave no further details about the exam, which took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon before Trump and the first lady left for a weekend in Florida. But Jackson promised to brief the press on "some of the details" Tuesday.

Trump predicted earlier in the week that the exam would "go very well" and he'd be "very surprised if it doesn't." He then quipped: "It better go well. Otherwise the stock market will not be happy."