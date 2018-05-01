After clawing at Eagles, Trump honors the flag

But the president has long sought political advantage in waging a sustained campaign against players who do not stand for the anthem, which has exacerbated cultural divisions in the country and turned many of the nation’s top players against him.

On Tuesday, Sanders accused the Eagles of pulling a "political stunt" by trying to reschedule at the last minute and offering new dates on which it was widely known that the president would be traveling. And, though she had drawn attention to the fact that the Eagles were sending a small delegation in her own statement explaining the White House assessment leading up to the cancellation, Sanders told reporters that the president's position on the anthem "has been clear."

Instead of canceling Tuesday’s White House event altogether, Trump decided to invite fans to come to celebrate the flag. About 50 U.S. flags were set up on the South Lawn of the White House, and the “president’s own” Marine Corps played patriotic standards, including the national anthem and Irving Berlin's "God Bless America."

When the White House learned only a handful of Eagles planned to take President Trump up on the invitation, they rescinded it. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images file

Trump shared his reasons for standing during the anthem.

"We love our country. We respect our flag. We always proudly stand for the national anthem," he said. "We stand to honor our military, and to honor our country and to remember the fallen heroes who never made it back home."

Then, citing economic data, he said the country is in the best shape it has ever been in.

During the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," an unidentified man knelt, according to video posted to Twitter by Carina Bergfeldt of Swedish news outlet SVT. When it was over, he applauded the band.

While none of the Eagles players joined NFL compatriots in refusing to stand last season, some found other ways to demonstrate their solidarity with players who sought to draw attention to what they say is police mistreatment of African-American suspects.

After intense pressure from Trump, the NFL announced last month that it would fine players who don’t stand for the national anthem if they are on the field when it is played. But the policy allows them to stay in the locker room during performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Trump said Tuesday that there’s no difference in his mind.

“Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!” he tweeted.