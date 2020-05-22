Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release guidelines Friday for reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus crisis that were to include recommendations for face coverings, basic hygiene and avoiding shared materials like hymnals, said a White House official.

“Our big push has been, don’t be overly prescriptive,” the official said. “And keep in mind, these are recommendations.”

The guidelines were being finalized and circulated around the White House ahead of an expected presidential press conference Friday afternoon to discuss them, an official said.

The White House had delayed the guidelines over a disagreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over what the recommendations should entail.

Those guidelines have been revised by White House officials in recent days to make them less stringent than the ones the agency initially recommended.