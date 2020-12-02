White House hosting indoor holiday parties despite warnings from top health officials

The White House is planning to host as many as 20 indoor holiday parties this season, even as its own coronavirus task force warns states that the pandemic is "in a very dangerous place" and top health officials have cautioned against indoor celebrations.

One such party was held Tuesday night and included a brief appearance by President Donald Trump. Pictures from the event show several attendees not wearing masks, including Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel. McDaniel tested positive for Covid-19in late September after spending time with the president, who also tested positive around the same time.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany shrugged off the concerns that the gatherings could set a bad example for Americans as they head into the holiday season.

"If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party. You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly," she told reporters. "We will engage in the celebration of Christmas," added McEnany, who tested positive for the coronavirus during an outbreak in the White House in October.

Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff, said in a statement earlier Wednesday that the White House would “celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible."

Among the safety measures that Grisham said would be in place were smaller guest lists and mask requirements, with social distancing also "encouraged." Photos from Tuesday's event, however, showed a crowded party with no social distancing and a number of guests without masks.

Grisham also cited other safety measures, such as "food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations" and covered beverages.

Similar safety measures were in place at the White House for an election night celebration. Several attendees of that event, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, tested positive for the virus afterward.

A series of September White House events, both indoors and outdoors, introducing Amy Coney Barrett as Trump's Supreme Court nominee also became what Dr. Anthony Fauci called a "superspreader."

Grisham said of the holiday celebrations that attendance "will be a very personal choice."

"It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations,” she said.

A White House coronavirus task force report distributed to states earlier this week and obtained by NBC News Wednesday warned "the COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high," and said “it must be made clear that if you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health."