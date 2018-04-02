Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

White House hosts annual Easter Egg Roll

Nearly 30,000 adults and children came for the festivities on the South Lawn.

/ Source: Associated Press

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The White House is opening the gates for its biggest social event of the year, the annual Easter Egg Roll.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Monday's festivities on the South Lawn for a crowd of nearly 30,000 adults and children. That's larger than last year, Trump's first year in office, when the White House said it expected 21,000 attendees.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Trump hosts White House Easter Egg Roll, touts economy and military

01:04

The first lady announced last week that lawn bowling has been added to a roster of festivities that includes the tradition of rolling of hard-boiled eggs across the lawn. There's also a nook where Melania Trump and other officials will take turns reading books and a station for kids to make greeting cards for U.S. troops.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.