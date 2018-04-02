White House hosts annual Easter Egg Roll

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The White House is opening the gates for its biggest social event of the year, the annual Easter Egg Roll.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Monday's festivities on the South Lawn for a crowd of nearly 30,000 adults and children. That's larger than last year, Trump's first year in office, when the White House said it expected 21,000 attendees.