White House: President Trump 'certainly believes he has the power' to fire Mueller

Sanders' comments come as lawmakers on Capitol Hill expressed concern that Trump, following Monday's FBI raid on the office and residence of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, might remove Mueller.

The search warrants were sought and executed by FBI agents and federal prosecutors in New York in coordination with Mueller's team after an initial referral from the special counsel's office.

Asked after Monday's raid if he'd consider firing Mueller, Trump responded that "many people" had told him he should, and did not rule it out. "I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens," he said, calling the raid "an attack on our country."

He also unleashed his anger online Tuesday, tweeting, "Attorney–client privilege is dead!" and "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!"