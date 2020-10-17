White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she's recovered from Covid-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has recovered from Covid-19 after she tested positive for the virus earlier this month, she said in a tweet on Friday.

“Blessed to be COVID clear!” she tweeted.

McEnany was among more than a dozen White House staffers, Trump campaign aides, and members of Congress who tested positive for the virus this month. She tested positive shortly before a trip with the president and had no symptoms, she said in a statement at the time.

President Donald Trump was hospitalized after he tested positive for the virus, which has killed nearly 220,000 people in the United States, and has since recovered. He has returned the campaign trail continuing to downplay its seriousness, contradicting public health experts, and touting his recovery.

Others, like first lady Melania Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who prepared Trump for the first presidential debate, and several Republican senators, also tested positive in the days after the positive diagnosis of White House adviser Hope Hicks was made public.

Two of McEnany's deputies — assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt and principal assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin, who is related to McEnany's husband — also contracted the virus earlier this month.