White House says classified documents were found in Biden's garage in Delaware

A "small number" of Obama administration documents with classified marking were found in President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, the White House said Thursday.

In a statement released on Twitter, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said the documents were found during a search for documents in Biden's two Delaware homes.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the president's Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room," Sauber said.

No documents were found in Biden's Rehoboth Beach residence.

Sauber said the Department of Justice was "immediately notified" about the find, and Biden's lawyers arranged for DOJ to take possession of the documents.

The White House says the search was completed Wednesday night.

It's unclear why Biden's homes were just being searched now. Sauber acknowledged earlier this week - following a CBS News report - that some classified documents had been found in a Washington, D.C. office that had once been used by Biden back on November 2.

Sauber's statement comes a day after NBC News first reported aides to the president had discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration.

On Thursday, Sauber said the president's lawyers have now completed searches of "locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition."

Sauber said the White House "will continue to cooperate" with the DOJ review.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has scheduled a public announcement for 1:15 pm ET. The topic was not disclosed. It's unclear if it's related to the Biden case.