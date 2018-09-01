White House slams Obama, Clinton and Kerry over Iran

In announcing his decision to abandon sanctions waivers for companies and countries that do business with Iran on Tuesday, Trump called the original deal an "embarrassment."

"The fact is this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," he said. "It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace."

It was Clinton's State Department that first began discussing an agreement that would lift U.S. sanctions in exchange for Iran freezing its nuclear-weapons program. The deal was finalized in 2015 under Kerry, who took over two years before, at the start of Obama's second term.

After years of negotiations with Iran and several other nations, the agreement amounted to the signature foreign policy accomplishment of Obama's tenure.

"In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one administration to the next," Obama said in a statement Tuesday after Trump's announcement. "But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America's credibility, and puts us at odds with the world's major powers."

Clinton said that, following Trump's move, "our credibility is shot," while Kerry said Trump's action "weakens our security, breaks America’s word, isolates us from our European allies, puts Israel at greater risk, empowers Iran’s hardliners, and reduces our global leverage to address Tehran’s misbehavior."

In his address to the nation Tuesday, Trump pointedly noted that the pact was struck "under the previous administration" and referred to it as the "so-called Iran deal."