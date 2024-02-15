White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre turned down job to run EMILY's List

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre turned down a chance to take the presidency of EMILY's List — a group that raises money to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights — according to two people familiar with the offer.

A member of the organization's board called Jean-Pierre in December to invite her to interview for the post, with the understanding that she would be on a fast track to approval. EMILY's List is currently helmed by interim President Jessica Mackler, who is now expected to be offered the job permanently, according to one of the sources.

Jean-Pierre, whose face and voice have become familiar to Americans since she took over as President Joe Biden's primary spokesperson in May 2022, thanked the board member for the interest. But she declined to entertain the possibility of leaving the White House.

"I’m committed to the president," Jean-Pierre replied, according to the people familiar with the conversation. "I’m not going anywhere.”

Jean-Pierre declined to comment for this story, as did a spokesperson for EMILY's List.

Biden figures to face a challenging rematch with former President Donald Trump, who is trying to lock down the Republican nomination. A high-profile departure from his White House team — even to a plum gig at the top of one of the political left's most prominent organizations — might have signaled concern about his chances of winning re-election.

There are reasons, beside a long-term spot at a high-profile operation, that Jean-Pierre might have found an outside offer enticing: She has been in a well-chronicled battle with John Kirby, just promoted to White House national security communications adviser, over the podium in the White House briefing room.

In the midst of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Kirby has become a regular presence in the briefing room, effectively taking the national security portfolio from Jean-Pierre. She remains the White House's main voice on domestic issues.