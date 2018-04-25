White House stands by embattled VA nominee Ronny Jackson

Tester called the first issue "a big, big problem" that got to the point "where some of the White House even call him the candy man." He explained that the complaints came to him and members of his committee from active and retired military personnel.

Tester added that the committee would be investigating the allegations.

"If these accusations are found to be false, yeah, then I think there can be a confirmation hearing. I think if these accusations are found to be true, I think it puts him in a world of hurt," he said.

Jackson's confirmation hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed amid concerns over the allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Trump on Tuesday said he stood behind his nominee, but also said he would understand if Jackson wanted to withdraw from consideration over the harsh scrutiny.

"If I were him ... I wouldn't do it,” he said at a joint news conference Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A 2012 watchdog report ordered up by Jackson found that both he and a rival physician, Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit, according to The Associated Press, which reviewed the six-page report.

The report suggested that the White House consider replacing Jackson or Kuhlman, or both. Kuhlman was the physician to President Barack Obama at the time.

Two sources told NBC News that prior internal White House reviews found nothing out of the ordinary.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said that Jackson denied allegations of a hostile workplace while working as the White House physician, and told Moran that he has never had a drink while on duty.