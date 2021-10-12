White House tells states to prepare for Covid vaccinations in young children

WASHINGTON — The White House told governors to start preparing to vaccinate children as young as age 5 by early November in anticipation of the FDA clearing Pfizer's Covid vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks, a White House official said.

The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate the estimated 28 million children who would be eligible should the FDA approve Pfizer’s request to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, according to a Health and Human Services official.

Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier this month that they had submitted an emergency request for authorization for those ages 5 to 1, and an FDA advisory committee plans to meet to discuss the request on Oct. 26. The vaccine doses for the youngest age group won’t be interchangeable with those used in adults because it has a different dosage and dilution requirement.

In anticipation of the FDA green light, the administration has already begun planning for the vaccination effort with states, pharmacies and medical groups. The administration said in a planning document sent to providers last week that the vaccine supply for children will be delivered to thousands of sites within the first week after FDA authorization.

The CDC has been working to enroll providers into the Covid vaccine program, and HHS is planning a messaging and outreach campaign to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated, the HHS official said.

Vaccinations among children 12 and older have lagged adults with just 55 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds at least partially vaccinated and 62 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds. That compares with more than 70 percent for adults over age 40.