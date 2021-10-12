IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

White House tells states to prepare for Covid vaccinations in young children

In anticipation of the FDA green light, the administration has begun planning for the vaccination effort with states, pharmacies and medical groups.
Image: Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine trial for children at Duke University in Durham
Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, N.C., on Sept. 28, 2021.Shawn Rocco / Duke University via Reuters file
By Shannon Pettypiece

WASHINGTON — The White House told governors to start preparing to vaccinate children as young as age 5 by early November in anticipation of the FDA clearing Pfizer's Covid vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks, a White House official said.

The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate the estimated 28 million children who would be eligible should the FDA approve Pfizer’s request to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, according to a Health and Human Services official.

Pfizer and BioNTech said earlier this month that they had submitted an emergency request for authorization for those ages 5 to 1, and an FDA advisory committee plans to meet to discuss the request on Oct. 26. The vaccine doses for the youngest age group won’t be interchangeable with those used in adults because it has a different dosage and dilution requirement.

'What are we going to do now?': Cleveland Clinic's new Covid-19 vaccine requirement puts some transplant surgeries on hold

Oct. 12, 202101:59

In anticipation of the FDA green light, the administration has already begun planning for the vaccination effort with states, pharmacies and medical groups. The administration said in a planning document sent to providers last week that the vaccine supply for children will be delivered to thousands of sites within the first week after FDA authorization.

The CDC has been working to enroll providers into the Covid vaccine program, and HHS is planning a messaging and outreach campaign to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated, the HHS official said.

Vaccinations among children 12 and older have lagged adults with just 55 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds at least partially vaccinated and 62 percent of 16- and 17-year-olds. That compares with more than 70 percent for adults over age 40.

Image: Shannon PettypieceShannon Pettypiece

Shannon Pettypiece is the senior White House reporter for NBCNews.com.