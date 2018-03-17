On a call with reporters Thursday a senior national security official called the sanctions "just one of a series of ongoing actions we’re taking to counter Russian aggression."

"There will be more to come," said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity and offering no further specifics.

Speaking to the disinformation campaign that Russia employed during the 2016 U.S. election, another senior national security official advised that propaganda disinformation campaigns "lose their effect if the American people are aware of foreign actors attempting to manipulate them."

The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Chris Kleponis / AFP/Getty Images

That awareness could be bolstered by the president, who has been reluctant to speak out at length about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. An official demurred when asked if Trump would speak out as part of these stepped up efforts.

Trump himself ignored a question about the new sanctions Thursday during a short press availability in the Oval Office. He did respond to a question on the U.K. attack, saying it "certainly looks like the Russians were behind it."

The president begrudgingly signed a bill last year that imposed sanctions on Russia, pressured by his Republican Party not to move on his own toward a warmer relationship with Moscow in light of Russian actions during the 2016 elections. Trump called the bill “seriously flawed — particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch’s authority to negotiate.”