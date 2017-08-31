Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
White House
Politics

White House: Trump Will Donate $1 Million to Harvey Relief

by Associated Press

advertisement

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday.

WH: Trump Personally Donating $1 Million to Harvey Relief Efforts 0:53

And she says he's calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey's flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Associated Press
Topic White House
First Published
Next Story Federal Judge Scolds Trump Vote Fraud Panel For Lack of Transparency
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement