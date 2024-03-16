Amid deepening tensions, White House weighs how to respond if Israel defies Biden with Rafah invasion

“The president has issued increasingly strong words and strong warnings, but I believe that to effectively enforce those warnings the administration has to use these other tools at its disposal,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who is among those pushing the White House to take a harder line on conditioning U.S. military sales to Israel.

The U.S has not conditioned any military support for Israel, though Biden administration officials have considered withholding or delaying the sale of some weaponry.

The Biden administration set a March 24 deadline for Israel to provide written assurance, followed by U.S. government review, that its use of American weapons is in accordance with international law. Failing to comply could force the issue of military support and potentially push the longtime alliance into new territory.

Top administration officials indicated Friday they had not seen any plans for the military operation in Rafah that Israel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approved, nor had they seen a proposal for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians. For weeks, administration officials have privately expressed skepticism that Israel had developed a thorough plan for a military offensive in Rafah, saying that the threat of an invasion was to maintain leverage with Hamas during negotiations for a cease-fire in exchange for releasing hostages held in Gaza.

Administration officials also have advised the Israeli government to avoid a large military operation in Rafah, and instead launch smaller, targeted counterterrorism missions, according to an administration official.

“We have been clear about the need to prioritize civilian protection,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

The level of distrust and tension between the U.S. and Israeli governments marks an extraordinary shift from the bearhug Biden and Netanyahu shared five months ago shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.