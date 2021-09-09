White House to withdraw ATF nominee Chipman after Senate support falls short

WASHINGTON — The White House plans to withdraw David Chipman as the nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The move comes after concerns were raised by moderate Democrats, including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, as well as Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. Chipman also faced unanimous opposition from Republicans over his past record on gun control.

Chipman's nomination was voted out of committee in a tie vote on June 24, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not brought him up on the Senate floor to be officially discharged from committee because he lacked support.

President Joe Biden nominated Chipman, who spent more than two decades with the ATF before he went to work with Giffords, a group that advocates for stricter gun laws and is named for its founder, Gabby Giffords, a former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot at a constituent event.

Republicans in opposition of Chipman praised the move including Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"Glad to hear reports the White House is taking my advice and pulling the terrible nomination of David Chipman," said McConnell, in a tweet.

"Absurd that a vocal opponent of Americans' constitutional rights was ever picked to run ATF. This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens," he said.

The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2013 and has had acting directors since 2015.