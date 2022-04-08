Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars ceremony for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday.

Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, already resigned from the group behind the Academy Awards — a move that prevented the motion picture academy from suspending or expelling him.

"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation," the academy said in an open letter.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the organization added.

NBC has reached out to representatives for Smith and Rock.

The announcement means that Smith will not be on hand to present the winner of the best actress trophy at next year’s Oscars ceremony — a tradition the producers behind the show have followed for many years. (Anthony Hopkins, who won for his role in “The Father” last year, handed the best actress statuette to “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” star Jessica Chastain this year.)

In recent weeks, Smith, who won a best actor Oscar for “King Richard” after he hit Rock, faced intense scrutiny over his behavior at the Dolby Theatre on March 27.

In a tearful acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy. He apologized to Rock in a statement the next day.

In the open letter, the academy apologized for not taking steps to "adequately address the situation in the room" after the shocking event.

"For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," the academy said.

In “King Richard," Smith portrays Richard Williams, the ambitious father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. He was also one of the producers of the film.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.