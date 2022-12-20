Ashley Graham responds to viral body shaming tweet that accused her of taking ‘fat positivity’ too far

Ashley Graham is brushing off body shamers in the best possible way.

On Monday, mother of three shared a photo on Twitter of herself rocking a backless metallic dress and winking for the camera.

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far. I’ll start.”

The social media saga all started when a Twitter user named Sameera Khan posted two pictures of Graham attached to a since-deleted tweet that read: “The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand.”

In the photos Khan posted, Graham’s sporting a short metallic dress with open sides and sparkling, high-heeled boots. The dress appears to be the same one she’s wearing in the photos she shared after Khan’s post.

Graham’s fans responded to her tweet with enthusiasm and lots of photos of themselves embracing their bodies.

“Love and good wishes! You’re both beautiful and a marvel!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Thank you for this.”

“How dare I love this picture of me jumping gleefully into the Mediterranean, on my dream anniversary trip to the Amalfi Coast, with the love of my life,” another posted alongside a photo of them wearing a swimsuit. “How dare I take things so far as to experience unbridled joy (and unbridled pasta) and self love in this middle aged mom body?”

Added another Twitter user by the name Dr. Monica Cox: “I gave a presentation at Stanford a couple of weeks ago and talked about the stereotypes of being plus size and how size is part of our DEI narrative. We don’t talk about how much women are shamed for being a size people think is unacceptable.”

Graham recently spoked with TODAY about body image on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

“I think that no matter the trend, just know that your body is in, because our bodies are not a trend,” she said.

Throughout her career, Graham has been a body positivity advocate and has encouraged her followers to exude confidence, regardless of their size.

In 2020, the model told TODAY Parents that she will be talking about body image “the rest of my life.”

“There’s not a day that goes by where I am not going to have that (body image) discussion with someone else or myself. And also, just being a woman and being in the fashion industry — being an ‘influencer’ and being on social media — it’s constant,” she said.