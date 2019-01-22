Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Oscar voters showered Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white drama "Roma" and Yorgos Lanthimos' royalty farce "The Favourite" with 10 nominations apiece Tuesday morning, putting the celebrated films at the front of a wide-open race for the top prize.

But the academy also honored popular favorites including Ryan Coogler's smash-hit superhero film "Black Panther" and Bradley Cooper's swooning musical remake "A Star Is Born" — nods that could draw a greater number of viewers to the telecast.

A total of eight movies will compete in the best picture race: "Black Panther," the docudrama "BlacKkKlansman," the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," the road trip comedy "Green Book," "Roma," "A Star Is Born," and the Dick Cheney takedown "Vice."

The pack of nominees included a few milestones.

The streaming giant Netflix, which distributed "Roma," scored its first best picture nomination — an achievement that could help cement its muscle in an industry that remains anxious about the future of moviegoing.

"Black Panther" became the first superhero movie to land a spot in the best picture race. "Panther," a critical darling and the third-highest-grossing movie in U.S. box-office history, could help Oscar producers pull in younger viewers and reverse the yearslong ratings slump.

Spike Lee, the prolific director behind "BlacKkKlansman," earned his first best director nod after previously being snubbed for era-defining projects like "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X." (Lee received an honorary Oscar in 2015, however.)

The nominees in all 24 categories were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish") and Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick") from Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will air on ABC on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show is currently without a host after comedian Kevin Hart left the gig amid a firestorm over homophobic tweets he wrote nearly a decade ago.