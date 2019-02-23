Breaking News Emails
Office Oscar pool: Done. RSVP for your friend's viewing party: Done. Whatever your plans are for this Sunday's Oscars, get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.
WATCH ON TV
The ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday.
WHAT TIME DO THE OSCARS START?
The Oscars will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST.
HOW TO STREAM THE OSCARS
Besides watching the Oscars on TV, viewers with a cable or satellite subscription can also livestream the ceremony on their laptop, phone or tablet through ABC.com or the ABC app. The ceremony will also be streamed through all of ABC’s streaming services, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and PlayStation Vue. Subscribers with Hulu Live TV will also be able to stream the ceremony.
For viewers unable to watch the show, the full broadcast will be available on the ABC site and app until March 3. The ceremony will also be available the day after on Hulu.
STREAM THE OSCARS RED CARPET
"All Access: Red Carpet Live" will begin covering the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PST and will continue coverage throughout the end of the ceremony. The red carpet can be streamed through the same services as the awards ceremony.
E! OSCAR COVERAGE
For those who can't get enough of the red carpet coverage, E! will be streaming exclusive Oscars Red Carpet coverage from 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PST. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will host "E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019" starting at 5 p.m. ET.
HOW TO PLAY THE OSCARS
A new addition to the Oscars, The Official Oscar Game allows viewers to answer trivia questions, make category predictions and participate in real-time polls. The more viewers participate, the more points they win to be entered in a drawing at the end of the night for $50,000. Start answering questions on oscars.com/game at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST and live tweet your successes with the #OscarsGame and #Oscars hashtags.
ORDER OF AWARDS
1. Actor in a supporting role
2. Makeup and hairstyling
3. Costume design
4. Documentary feature
5. Sound editing
6. Sound mixing
7. Production design
8. Foreign-language film
9. Actress in a supporting role
10. Animated short film
11. Animated feature film
12. Visual effects
13. Film editing
14. Documentary short subject
15. Live action short film
16. Adapted screenplay
17. Original screenplay
18. Cinematography
19. Original score
20. Original song
21. Directing
22. Actor in a leading role
23. Actress in a leading role
24. Best picture
BIG FILM RACES TO WATCH
While "The Favourite" may have received 10 nominations (along with its competitor "Roma"), there is no clear favorite in the race for best picture. "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" may have won in their respective best film categories at the Golden Globes, but both have found themselves in the midst of controversy.
"Roma" is also vying to make Oscar history as the first foreign language film to win the best picture category. The apparent underdog at the beginning of the awards season, "Roma" has won best foreign picture at the Golden Globes, best picture at the Critics Choice Awards, and best film at the British BAFTA awards.
While "Black Panther" might not be receiving much talk as a best picture likely, it has made history as the first superhero movie nominated for an Oscar.
WHO IS THE HOST?
For the second time in Oscar history, the ceremony will run without a host. Instead, a variety of presenters will take turns hosting the event. Among the presenters are Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy and Samuel L. Jackson.
HOW TO LIVE TWEET
Use the hashtag #Oscars to live tweet during the ceremony. And unique to All Access, viewers will be able to submit questions for nominees via Twitter on @TheAcademy using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess. Lucky viewers will get to see their question asked live.