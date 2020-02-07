Once upon a time in Hollywood ... the Oscars arrived. Take a break from politics and sports and get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony.
Watch on TV
The ceremony will air on ABC on Sunday.
What time do the Oscars start?
The Oscars will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
How to stream the Oscars
Besides watching the Oscars on TV, viewers with cable or satellite subscriptions can also livestream the ceremony on their laptops, phones or tablets through ABC.com or the ABC app. The ceremony will also be streamed by YouTube TV, DirecTV NOW, PlayStation Vue and Hulu through a TV provider or a livestream service.
For viewers unable to watch the show, the full broadcast will be available on the ABC site and app until Feb. 17. The ceremony will also be available Monday on Hulu.
Stream the Oscars red carpet
"Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live" will begin covering the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will continue through the end of the ceremony. The red carpet can be streamed through the same services as the awards ceremony.
For those who can't get enough red carpet coverage, E! will be streaming exclusive Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will host "E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019" starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Order of awards
1. Actor in a supporting role
2. Makeup and hairstyling
3. Costume design
4. Documentary feature
5. Sound editing
6. Sound mixing
7. Production design
8. Foreign-language film
9. Actress in a supporting role
10. Animated short film
11. Animated feature film
12. Visual effects
13. Film editing
14. Documentary short subject
15. Live action short film
16. Adapted screenplay
17. Original screenplay
18. Cinematography
19. Original score
20. Original song
21. Directing
22. Actor in a leading role
23. Actress in a leading role
24. Best picture
Who was snubbed?
Most awards buzz this Oscar season pertains to snubs in the nominations. While Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh were both nominated for "Little Women," the film's director, Greta Gerwig, was not. Gerwig's snub is at the center of the awards controversy over women's exclusion from the best director nominations.
Another notable snub was for Jennifer Lopez, whom many expected to get a nomination for best actress for her portrayal of Romana Vega in "Hustlers." But in classic J.Lo fashion, she moved past the snub and headlined a wildly popular halftime show with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl.
Who got the most nominations?
The underdog film "Joker" received the most nominations, 11, while "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" got 10 apiece.
Who is the host?
The Oscars will once again run hostless. Instead, a variety of presenters, including Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig, will carry the event.
Why is Billie Eilish attending?
The 2020 Grammys song of the year winner, Billie Eilish, will perform one of her songs among the other musical performances for the five original song nominees. Her song choice has yet to be confirmed, but last month it was confirmed that Eilish wrote the new "James Bond" theme song, making her the youngest songwriter to have done so.
How to live-tweet
Use the hashtag #Oscars to live-tweet during the ceremony. And unique to All Access, viewers will be able to submit questions for nominees on Twitter at @TheAcademy using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess. Lucky viewers will get to see their questions asked live.