By Daniel Arkin

The 76th Golden Globes got off to a characteristically loose and boozy note Sunday night, with co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gently ribbing stars, tossing out goofy one-liners and shying away from political barbs.

But the opening monologue was not without a few earnest moments. Oh, the first Asian woman to co-host the Globes, tipped her hat to the diversity among the nominees and the push for greater inclusivity in Hollywood.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said, appearing to hold back tears. "I’m not fooling myself — next year will be different, it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."

"Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you — all of these faces of change — and now so will everyone else," Oh said, gesturing to the crowd.

Michael Douglas accepts the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for his role in "The Kominsky Method" Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via AP

But the co-hosts also suggested that the film industry has catching up to do.

Oh, for example, joked that the romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" is the first mainstream studio film with an Asian-American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha" — two movies that stirred controversy for casting white actresses as characters of Asian descent.

The first prize of the night went to Michael Douglas for his comedic turn as an aging acting coach on Netflix's "The Kominsky Method."

Douglas, 74, dedicated the award to his 102-year-old father, the legendary screen icon Kirk Douglas.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," a trippy, fast-paced riff on superhero mythos, nabbed the award for best animated movie.