The 76th Golden Globes got off to a characteristically loose and boozy note Sunday night, with co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gently ribbing stars, tossing out goofy one-liners and shying away from political barbs.
But the opening monologue, although not as sober as last year's #MeToo-inflected kickoff, was not without a few earnest moments. Oh, the first Asian woman to co-host the Globes, tipped her hat to the diversity among the nominees and the push for greater inclusivity in Hollywood.
"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said, appearing to hold back tears. "I’m not fooling myself — next year will be different, it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."
"Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you — all of these faces of change — and now so will everyone else," Oh said, gesturing to the crowd.
But the co-hosts also suggested that the film industry has catching up to do.
Oh, for example, joked that the romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" is the first mainstream studio film with an Asian-American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha" — two movies that stirred controversy for casting white actresses as characters of Asian descent.
The night's early winners included:
- Michael Douglas for his turn as an aging acting coach on Netflix's buddy comedy "The Kominsky Method." Douglas, 74, dedicated the award to his 102-year-old father, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas.
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," a trippy and fast-paced riff on the beloved superhero, for best animated film.
- "Game of Thrones" alum Richard Madden for his steely-eyed performance on the BBC/Netflix drama series "Bodyguard."
- "The Americans," the critically adored Cold War thriller, for best drama series. It was a valedictory honor for the show, which wrapped up in 2018.
- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette for her lead role on the Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora." She gave a shout-out to the project's director, Ben Stiller.
- "Shallow," the hit original song from "A Star Is Born." Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga, the film's star, shared the Globes honor.
- Regina King for her supporting performance as a soulful, strong-willed mother in Barry Jenkins' romantic drama "If Beale Street Could Talk," an adaptation of the classic James Baldwin novel.
- Sandra Oh for her lead role on the drama series "Killing Eve." Oh thanked her parents, who were seated in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom to watch the ceremony. Oh previously won a Globe for the medical melodrama "Grey's Anatomy."
- Christian Bale for his uncanny embodiment of former Vice President Dick Cheney in the scathing political satire "Vice." Bale facetiously thanked Satan for inspiring his performance.