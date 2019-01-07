Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Daniel Arkin

The 76th Golden Globes got off to a characteristically loose and boozy note Sunday night, with co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh gently ribbing stars, tossing out goofy one-liners and shying away from political barbs.

But the opening monologue, although not as sober as last year's #MeToo-inflected kickoff, was not without a few earnest moments. Oh, the first Asian woman to co-host the Globes, tipped her hat to the diversity among the nominees and the push for greater inclusivity in Hollywood.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said, appearing to hold back tears. "I’m not fooling myself — next year will be different, it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."

"Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you — all of these faces of change — and now so will everyone else," Oh said, gesturing to the crowd.

Joe Weinberg, from right, accepts the award for Best TV Series, Drama at the 76th Golden Globe Awards Show in Beverly Hills, California on January 6, 2019. Paul Drinkwater / NBC Universal via Reuters

But the co-hosts also suggested that the film industry has catching up to do.

Oh, for example, joked that the romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" is the first mainstream studio film with an Asian-American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha" — two movies that stirred controversy for casting white actresses as characters of Asian descent.

The night's early winners included: