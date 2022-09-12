Emmy Awards 2022: Award winners and highlights

SEE NEW POSTS

'Succession' named best drama series HBO's "Succession," an operatic satire of corporate power plays and family dysfunction, wins the Emmy for best drama series. During the acceptance speech, show creator Jesse Armstrong took a shot at the British monarchy and the new king of England. "A bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he joked. Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong, center, accepts the award for outstanding drama series for "Succession" along with cast and crew at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images "Succession" is a two-time winner in this category. The show also nabbed the best drama trophy in 2020.





'Ted Lasso' named best comedy series Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," a feel-good sitcom about a stubbornly optimistic soccer coach (Jason Sudeikis) and his quirky co-workers, wins the Emmy for best comedy series. "Ted Lasso" is a two-time winner in this category. It also nabbed the best comedy series trophy in 2021. Sudeikis teased there's more on the way: "We'll see you for Season 3, at some point." Jason Sudeikis, center right, and the cast of "Ted Lasso" accept the Emmy for outstanding comedy series. Mark Terrill / AP





Emmy for best limited/anthology series goes to 'The White Lotus' "The White Lotus" proves to be an Emmy favorite, winning the top award for outstanding limited or anthology series. And there's going to be more "White Lotus" to watch. A second season is slated for October. Director and writer Mike White, executive producer David Bernad, producer Mark Kamine and producer Nick Hall pose with the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus." Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images





Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' scores Emmy for best actor in a drama series Lee Jung-jae wins the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for playing the lead character on the Netflix survival drama "Squid Game." He is a first-time nominee and a first-time winner in this category. South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Squid Game." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Another win for 'Succession' in the writing category "Succession" won outstanding writing for a drama series. Jesse Armstrong picked up the Emmy for this category. Screenwriter Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for "Succession." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Another win for 'Ted Lasso' "Ted Lasso" took home another Emmy with MJ Delaney winning the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series. Delaney was nominated in the same category for "Ted Lasso" last year.





Jean Smart of 'Hacks' earns Emmy for best actress in a comedy series Jean Smart won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her role as sharp-tongued stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on HBO Max's "Hacks." Smart is a two-time winner in this category. She also won last year. Jean Smart accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks." Mark Terrill / AP





Hwang Dong-hyuk wins Emmy for 'Squid Game' Hwang Dong-hyuk won outstanding directing for a drama series for "Squid Game," Netflix's hit South Korean series. The series follows Seong and hundreds of other contestants burdened with significant debt as they compete in disturbing and violent children's games for millions of dollars. The competition can have only one winner, and those who lose die. The show could make history tonight if it wins best drama series. South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for "Squid Game." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





In Memoriam: John Legend sings tribute to stars lost John Legend helped to kick off this year's tribute to entertainers who passed on in the In Memoriam segment. Legend sat at his piano and sang a moving rendition of "Pieces" while the voice of the late legendary actor and comedian Betty White was heard in the background. The tribute went on to honor other comedy greats recently lost, such as Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Jak Knight, as well as actors Ray Liotta, James Caan, Sidney Poiter and Nichelle Nichols, among many others. While some speculated online that Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at age 96, might be added out of respect, she wasn't included. While she wasn't part of the entertainment industry, her life story inspired hugely successful TV shows, such as Netflix's "The Crown." The tribute did include the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, sports commentator Vin Scully and filmmaker Jean Marc Vallée. John Legend performs an In Memoriam tribute at the Emmy Awards. Mark Terrill / AP





Zendaya lands another Emmy for 'Euphoria' role Zendaya won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her role as troubled teenager Rue Bennett on HBO's "Euphoria." She is a two-time winner in this category. She also nabbed the award in 2020. "My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people," she said in her acceptance speech. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. ... Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me." Zendaya accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "Euphoria." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Quinta Brunson takes home her first Emmy for 'Abbott Elementary' Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for writing in a comedy series for her breakout hit ABC comedy show "Abbott Elementary." Brunson, who also stars in the series as teacher Janine Teagues, is the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy categories in the same year. Quinta Brunson accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Jerrod Carmichael takes home award for 'Rothaniel' Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took home the award for outstanding writing for a variety special for his HBO stand-up special "Rothaniel." "I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. Thank you very much to everybody," he said in his heartfelt acceptance speech. The special, which was taped this year at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, featured stories of Carmichael's upbringing and his process to come out as gay to his friends and family. "I'm not a sore winner, but I'm gonna go home, because I can't top this right now," he said before he left the stage.

Jerrod Carmichael accepts the award for outstanding writing for a variety special for "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel." Kevin Winter / Getty Images





Jason Sudeikis gets another Emmy win for 'Ted Lasso' Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy series for his role as the eponymous happy-go-lucky soccer coach on Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso." Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images Sudeikis is a two-time winner in this category. He also nabbed the award in 2021.





Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite at the Emmys It was a 1990s flashback in the Microsoft Theater as Kenan Thompson reunited with his former Nickelodeon co-star, Kel Mitchell, during the Emmys. Thompson and Mitchell starred together in the sit-com "Kenan & Kel," the sketch show "All That" and the film "Good Burger." Host Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell greet each other at the Emmy Awards on Monday night. Mark Terrill / AP Thompson and Mitchell joked around in a bit with Kumail Nanjiani, who was serving as "honorary bartender."





Mike White wins back-to-back Emmys for 'The White Lotus' "White Lotus" creator Mike White took home back-to-back Emmys — one for outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie and another for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie. In his second speech, White recalled his time on the competition show "Survivor." "I was on 'Survivor,' and on 'Survivor' the way to stay in the game is you lower your threat level, and now I feel like I increased my threat level. ... Don't come for me, don't vote me off the island, please," he joked. Director and writer Mike White accepts the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images "The White Lotus," a satire of white privilege and wealth set at a luxury resort on Maui, earned rave reviews. The second installment is scheduled to debut in October.





Geena Davis accepts Governors Award for gender equality push Sarah Paulson and Shonda Rhimes presented the Governors Award to the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media for its "profound, transformational, and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television." Founded by the "Thelma and Louise" star, Davis' organization strives to improve representation on TV through the use of data. Geena Davis accepts the Governors Award on behalf of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media on Monday night. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images "True representation is our right. As Geena has said to me, it's just plain common sense," Rhimes said.





Amanda Seyfried wins Emmy for portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes Amanda Seyfried took home her first Emmy for best actress in a limited series or anthology series for her role as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout." Seyfried was praised for her impression of Holmes' distinctive voice and awkward dancing. In a quick speech, Seyfried thanked her family and agents and her dog, Finn. Amanda Seyfried accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The Dropout." Mark Terrill / AP





Jennifer Coolidge wins Emmy for 'The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge scooped up an Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her performance in "The White Lotus." Coolidge was a social media favorite for her portrayal of Tanya McQuoid. As music tried to cut her speech short, Coolidge refused to leave the stage, deciding to dance along to the wrap-up music. (She eventually went back to her seat.) The moment thrilled social media. "JENNIFER !!!!!!!! COOLIDGE !!!!!!! YES !!!!" one person tweeted. Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus." Kevin Winter / Getty Images





Bowen Yang cracks subtle Oscars joke Bowen Yang joined emcee Kenan Thompson in poking fun at "what could possibly go wrong" during this year's Emmys. "Ummm … did you see the Oscars?" Yang replied before he moved on to others jokes — saying Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin together look like "Lady Gaga taking care of two Tony Bennetts" and throwing shade at HBO Max for making "their shows disappear." Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson at the Emmy Awards. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Roy Kent hive rise up Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso." It was his second Emmy for his role as the hot-tempered soccer star Roy Kent in the Apple series, for which he is also a writer and a co-executive producer. Brett Goldstein accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images This year, Goldstein said, he would try to refrain from swearing while accepting the award. At last year's Emmys, he said, the feed got cut off in the U.K. so his family couldn't hear him give them a shoutout.





Please, not the 'Squid Game' doll Well, the most surprising celeb appearance onstage so far has not been an actor. It's ... the creepy "Squid Game" doll. "Good luck everybody making it up here past the doll," Jung Ho-yeon joked as she and "Squid Game" co-star Lee Jung-jae made their way to the stage to present. "The winner turned out to be the loser," Lee Jung-jae added. Looks like we weren't the only ones thrown off by its presence. "WHY IS THE DOLL FROM SQUID GAME ON STAGE," a Twitter user wrote. Scenes from "Squid Game" are shown as Lee Jung-jae, left, and Jung Ho-yeon arrive to present the award for outstanding variety sketch series. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images





Sheryl Lee Ralph takes home her first Emmy "Abbott Elementary" won its first award, with Sheryl Lee Ralph winning outstanding supporting actress for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran no-nonsense kindergarten teacher and newcomer Janine's mentor. Ralph went on to sing "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves. "To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like, and don't ever, ever give up on you," she said before she thanked her friends, family and fans and show creator Quinta Brunson. She got a standing ovation from the crowd after her riveting speech. It is Ralph's first Emmy nomination and win.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy, sings during speech Sept. 13, 2022 01:23





Thompson's roasted Netflix a few times already Host Kenan Thompson has already had a few zingers tonight, including two jabs at streaming giant Netflix's recent misfortunes. "'Squid Game' is a show about people who take part in a competition to get them out of financial debt, which is





Julia Garner gets her third Emmy for 'Ozark' role Julia Garner seemed surprised after she won for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Ruth in the Netflix crime drama “Ozark.” Garner previously won two Emmys for the role. Tonight, she's also nominated for “Inventing Anna.” In her speech, she thanked the cast, writers and creators of the show “for writing Ruth,” adding, “She changed my life.” Julia Garner accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "Ozark." Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





Matthew Macfadyen nabs first Emmy of the night for 'Succession' "Succession" won its first Emmy of the night after Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor in a drama series. Including Macfayden's category, "Succession" is nominated for 25 awards tonight. Matthew Macfadyen accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "Succession." Kevin Winter / Getty Images Share this -





Guess who's 'DJing the Emmys' Zedd was briefly spotted on the broadcast of the Emmys doing his thing as the ceremony’s official DJ. Some people were confused by his presence, even though it had previously been announced. "Sorry is literal Zedd DJing the Emmys???????" a person tweeted. "Zedd djing at the live Emmys is so random #Emmys2022" another wrote. Host Kenan Thompson gave him a shout out in his monologue, complimenting his jacket. Share this -





Murray Bartlett nabs Emmy for 'White Lotus' Murray Bartlett took home the award for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role as Armond in HBO’s series “The White Lotus.” This is his first Primetime Emmy win. Share this -





Was that opening 'So You Think You Can Dance — Emmys Edition'? Kenan Thompson made his Emmy hosting debut with that random dance performance that featured remixes of theme songs from famous TV shows — from “Friends,” “Law & Order” and “Stranger Things.” It even included a brief reunion of the “Brady Bunch” cast and ended with Thompson in a full Daenerys Targaryen custom. Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to "Friends" at the Emmy awards. Mark Terrill / AP Share this -





First award of the night goes to Michael Keaton for 'Dopesick' Michael Keaton accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Dopesick." Kevin Winter / Getty Images Michael Keaton took home the award for best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role playing Dr. Samuel Finnix. This is his first Primetime Emmy win. Share this -





Oprah gives pep talk to actors before first award handed out Before the first award of the night was handed out, Oprah, the queen of TV (as she was described) gave the audience a little pep talk. "There are 8 billion people on this planet but only 25 Emmys to be given out tonight," she said. "Your chances of winning: 300 million to 1. So how do you win one? It starts with a dream." Oprah Winfrey at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. Mark Terrill / AP "There’s one thing you can never lose — there’s a belief in yourself," she added. Share this -





Let the Emmys commence! It's showtime at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have begun. Share this -





How will the Emmys acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth II? LONDON — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has dominated international headlines and riveted television viewers around the world since Thursday. It’s possible the Emmys producers will set aside a few minutes of airtime for a tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who also happens to be the main character on one of streaming TV’s most acclaimed dramas. I’d be willing to bet the show will feature an appearance by actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who have both won Emmys for portraying the late queen on Netflix’s “The Crown.” Queen Elizabeth II as she opens the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House in London on Feb. 29, 2011. Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images Share this -





