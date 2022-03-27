Oscars 2022 as it happened: 'CODA' wins, performances and highlights

SEE NEW POSTS

And... scene: A chaotic Oscars comes to a close The 94th Academy Awards ended with "Coda" and "Dune" taking home the lion's share of awards, plus everything else that won. After running 40 minutes over with multiple trending moments on social media — most notably Will Smith who appeared to have hit Chris Rock — the Oscars have officially concluded. Sparsely seen co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes returned to the stage one last time wearing pajamas sets in their brief closing remarks and sent everyone home after a long night of anticipation and celebration. Thanks for tuning into our blog! That's a wrap.







'CODA' crowned best picture Hollywood's top honor goes to Sian Heder's "CODA," the story of an aspiring singer torn between her artistic ambitions and her loyalty to her parents and older brother, who are Deaf. It's a milestone for Deaf representation in the entertainment industry and a big moment for the streaming service Apple TV+, the movie's distributor. Apple is the first streaming platform to win best picture. The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP







Jessica Chastain wins best actress for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' The best actress Oscar goes to Jessica Chastain for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Messner, the ex-wife of televangelist Jim Bakker, in Michael Showalter's biopic "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Chastain's celebrated performance brought her best actress prizes at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in late February and the Critics' Choice Movie Awards this month. She previously earned Oscar nominations for her breakout roles in "The Help" and "Zero Dark Thirty." In her acceptance speech, Chastain spoke movingly about Messner's "radical acts of love" in attempting to connect with the LGBTQ community during the AIDS crisis. She blasted what she described as "bigoted" anti-LGBTQ legislation across the U.S. and made a plea for the future in which LGBTQ people can live "without the fear of violence or terror." Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images







Will Smith accepts best actor Oscar for 'King Richard,' apologizes to the film academy Will Smith, accepting the best actor Oscar in "King Richard," apologized to the film academy and his fellow nominees as tears streamed down his face. He was recognized for his role as Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," Smith said. The encounter left the audience inside the Dolby Theatre stunned. Read the full story more. Will Smith accepts the best actor award for "King Richard" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images







Are Billie Eilish and Zoë Kravitz best friends now? One of the sweetest moments of the night came when Zoë Kravitz, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, presented the award for best original song. Upon opening the envelope, Kravitz let out a small cackle before announcing Finneas and Billie Eilish as the winners. Is Kravitz a secret Billie stan? Kravitz and Eilish's friendship seemed cemented when the duo was seen hugging and skipping off stage after the latter's heartfelt and emotional speech. Kravitz is, after all, the daughter of music royalty and herself fronted the R&B and electropop band LOLAWOLF. Maybe we'll get a collab?







The latest to take home an Oscar ... Jane Campion took home the Oscar for the best director for her work in "The Power of the Dog." Brother and sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for best music (original song) for the song "No Time to Die" in the James Bond film "No Time to Die." The award for best feature documentary went to "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)." See the full list of winners here.







Billie Eilish wins first Oscar with 'No Time To Die' Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell took home the Oscar for best original song with "No Time To Die" in the highly competitive category, beating out Beyoncé and Lin Manuel Miranda. The sibling duo performed the song, the title track of the film in which it debuted, earlier in the award showit's . They thanked their team and their parents when they accepted the award. Billie Eilish, right, and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for best original song for "No Time To Die" from "No Time To Die" at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP







Betty White, Sidney L. Poitier and many others remembered A lively choir celebrated the lives of those who we've tragically lost, including cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in an on-set film shooting in October, "West Side Story" lyricist Stephen Sondheim and actor Michael K. Williams. The tribute started off with movie mogul Tyler Perry paying tribute to Sidney Poitier, the first African American actor to win the Academy Award for best actor. "I would not be here today without Sidney," Perry said before the choir started to sing. "Ghostbusters" star Bill Murray remembered director and producer Ivan Reitman, and Jamie Lee Curtis finished off the tribute by remembering legendary actor Betty White. Curtis said White cared for her friends and for animals "day in and day out for almost a century."







Jane Campion named best director for 'The Power of the Dog' The best director Oscar goes to Jane Campion for the brooding Western "The Power of the Dog." She is the third woman in the 94-year history of the Academy Awards to win the best director prize, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker") and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"). Campion went into tonight's ceremony as the first woman to have been nominated twice in the category. She was previously nominated for the haunting drama "The Piano." (The award that year went to Steven Spielberg for "Schindler's List.") Jane Campion accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "The Power of the Dog" at the Academy Awards Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters







Francis Ford Coppola ends long feud with the deceased producer of 'The Godfather' The Oscars took a moment to honor the 50th anniversary of the "The Godfather." Director Francis Ford Coppola and stars Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro took the stage to the film's famous score. In his remarks, Coppola thanked the late producer Robert Evans, crediting him with the film's success, putting to bed the long feud that began during the filming of "The Godfather." Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images







Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock after joke about his wife "King Richard" star Will Smith appeared to hit Chris Rock after the stand-up comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature, said that he was excited to watch Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2." In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she was diagnosed with alopecia. Smith then walked to the stage at the Dolby Theatre and seemed to hit Rock. The sound then cut out, but Smith appeared to be shouting the words: "Keep my wife's name out of your f---g mouth!" Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images







Billie Eilish and Finneas take the stage to perform 'No Time to Die' As the Oscars approached its final hour, Billie Eilish and Finneas performed the haunting "No Time to Die," nominated for best original song, from the latest Bond film of the same name. Actor Rami Malek, who played the villain to Daniel Craig's 007 in the film, introduced the performance. If the brother-sister songwriting pair win the category, they'll be the first Americans to take home an Oscar for a Bond theme. ("Skyfall" and "Writing's on the Wall" by Brits Adele and Sam Smith, respectively, accomplished that feat previously.) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images







And the winners are... A handful of winners have been announced between live performances and comedic skits, including "Drive My Car" from Japan winning best international feature film and Jenny Beavan winning best costume design for her work on "Cruella." Kenneth Branagh was given the award for writing the best original screenplay for "Belfast" and Siân Heder was awarded for best writing of an adapted screenplay for "CODA." See the full list of winners here.







In the blink of an eye, hosts reappear Co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes made a quick comeback with a brief skit. Schumer flew across the stage as Spider-Man, and Hall came out as Tammy Faye Bakker and Wanda Sykes as Richard Williams. While many were excited that this year's award ceremony was going to be hosted by three female comedians, the show hasn't featured the presenters as much as we thought they would. Amy Schumer performs in a skit at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Hosts Wanda Sykes, left, and Regina Hall appear dressed as a characters from "King Richard" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" during a skit at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Chris Pizzello / AP







We love a 'Juno' reunion Fifteen years ago, "Juno" stole our hearts. Now, the movie's stars, Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page and J.K Simmons, blessed our screens yet again at the Oscars on Sunday. The trio briefly reunited to present the Oscar for best original screenplay. Missing, of course, was the film's screenwriter, Diablo Cody. Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and J.K. Simmons speak onstage during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images







Sian Heder earns best adapted screenplay Oscar for 'CODA' Sian Heder wins the best adapted screenplay Oscar for "CODA," the heartwarming family portrait that she also directed. "CODA" was adapted from the French dramedy "La Famille Bélier." Heder thanked her creative partners, the "CODA" cast members and her family, who she said inspired her to pursue a life in the arts.







'Belfast' lands best original screenplay Oscar Kenneth Branagh wins the best original screenplay prize for "Belfast," a coming-of-age tale set during the Troubles. He beat out the writers of "Don't Look Up," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza" and "The Worst Person in the World." In a recent interview, Branagh said: "I had wanted for a long time to write about Belfast because my attachment to the place remained so strong, and yet my memory of being wrested from it was still very tender." Director Kenneth Branagh and actor Jude Hill on the set of "Belfast." Rob Youngson / Focus Features







It's finally time to talk about Bruno at the Oscars! We finally got to talk about Bruno. Actor John Leguizamo, who voiced Bruno in "Encanto," introduced the first live performance of the chart-topping hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno." While many fans were wondering why the much-anticipated performance was saved for the show's last hour, the larger-than-life performance counted with the participation of Stephanie Beatriz and several other "Encanto" cast members. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance in the middle of the performance alongside "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi and Latin urban artist Becky G, who helped closed the performance. The performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images







Oscars holds a moment of silence for Ukraine After Reba McEntire performed best original song nominee "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," the Oscars held a moment of silence acknowledging the war in Ukraine. Up until the moment, which featured slides with a message of support, the only other official acknowledgment of the conflict came from actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine. Here's the text of the statement, which ran during the brief moment of silence: "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandwithUkraine" #oscars asking people to #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/yWXlDthKSS — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) March 28, 2022







Where are the hosts? The Oscars are flying by with only eight categories left. The expedited format ⁠— presenting eight categories before the telecast started and omitting the time it takes winners to walk from their seats to the stage ⁠— has squeezed out a few key people: the hosts. Co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes opened the show, and each has had one skit so far, but they have not took to the stage since then. The show is, in fact, rolling on without them, with the help of award presenters, but the absence has left a clear hole in the show. Will we even see them before the show closes?







'Cruella' nabs best costume design Oscar "Cruella," a villain origin story set in the world of London high fashion, takes home the Oscar for best costume design. Jenny Beavan accepted the prize. She previously won Oscars for "A Room With a View" and "Mad Max: Fury Road." "Cruella" beat out "Cyrano," "Dune," "Nightmare Alley" and "West Side Story." Jenny Beavan accepts the award for best costume design for "Cruella" at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. ABC







'Drive My Car' speeds to best international feature Oscar Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car," a meditative drama about grief and connection, earned the Oscar for best international feature film. Hamaguchi thanked his creative collaborators, switching between Japanese and English in his acceptance speech. P.S.: "Drive My Car" was my favorite film of 2021. I am a happy camper! Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" of Japan at







What, exactly, was Wanda Sykes touring for $15? In what initially looked like a pointless time filler or at the very least an odd commercial, Wanda Sykes toured the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. It catalogues the 94-year history of the Oscars and will house future notable moments, as well. The museum opened last year and cost more than $460 million to create. Sykes said donations came from people currently at the Oscars and herself, who generously gave $15. She agreed to the tour to see what her money went toward. Sykes previewed what visitors can expect while following a guide around. She wondered why there's only one poster of "The Wiz" in an entire room dedicated to the legendary movie and why Jason Momoa (a dried-out water alien) is locked in a box. The guide did not answer and moved along. Share this -







Who has won so far? Troy Kotsur won the award for best supporting actor for his performance in “CODA," and "Encanto" was awarded best animated feature film. "Dune" nabbed two more awards, for best cinematography and best visual effects, bringing its award tally to six so far. See the full list of winners here. Share this -







Troy Kotsur wins best supporting actor for 'CODA' The best supporting actor Oscar goes to Troy Kotsur for his touching performance as a gleefully profane but kindhearted fisherman in “CODA.” He is the first Deaf man in film history to win an acting Oscar. "I cannot believe I'm here," Kotsur said through an American Sign Language interpreter. He dedicated the award to the deaf community, praised the film's director, Sian Heder, as "the best communicator," and paid tribute to his father, who was paralyzed in a car accident. "I'll always love you. You are my hero," Kotsur said of his father. In a lighter moment early in the speech, Kotsur joked that he hoped to teach President Joe Biden and Jill Biden some "dirty sign language" during a recent visit at the White House but co-star that Marlee Matlin discouraged him from doing so. Kotsur’s acclaimed breakout role in “CODA” brought him equivalent trophies at the BAFTA Awards, the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In a recent interview with NBC News, Kotsur reflected on his long road to “CODA” and awards season glory: “It took me years of struggle and then, here I am, sitting here today.” Troy Kotsur accepts the best supporting actor award for "CODA" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Share this -







Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra performs 'Dos Oruguitas' Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra performed "Dos Oruguitas," which is nominated for best song in the film "Encanto." The song, whose title translates to "two little caterpillars," tells the budding love story of two people who eventually find their way to each other. He was accompanied onstage by a full band and two dancers. The dancers gracefully moved across the stage as a united couple personifying every word of the song. The song played in "Encanto" during the scene in which the matriarch and patriarch of the film meet, fall in love and start a family before the patriarch tragically dies while defending the family as they flee war. The matriarch is the grandmother of the main character, who tries her best to keep the family's legacy alive. Sebastián Yatra performs "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP Share this -







'Encanto' named best animated feature "Encanto," Disney's magical celebration of family ties and personal resilience, scooped up the Oscar for best animated feature. The film opened in theaters in late November but later appeared to find a much larger — and more openly enthusiastic — audience on the streaming service Disney+. "We Don't Talk About Bruno," one of the movie's original songs, turned into a cultural phenomenon. "Encanto" introduces the Madrigals, a compelling and complicated extended family who live in a wondrous and charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. Disney Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer win the Oscar for best animated feature film for "Encanto" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







Three pro athletes bow down to Bond Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White just introduced a video package paying tribute to the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise. In scripted patter, the three elite athletes name-dropped the various actors who have incarnated 007. "What we love best is he was and is never afraid to take things to the extreme," White said of Bond. Pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk, pro-surfer Kelly Slater and pro-snowboarder Shaun White speak onstage during the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images Share this -







Rachel Zegler jokes about previously not being invited to Oscars "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler made a joke while presenting at the Oscars about how she wasn't originally invited to the Oscars. “And I never thought I would be here six days ago," she star joked while presenting with "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi, referring to how she recently got the invite to Hollywood's biggest night. As NBC News' Nicole Acevedo reported, "The news that Zegler had not been initially invited to the Oscars sparked outrage among many Latinos who were looking forward to seeing the star of the most acclaimed Latino-focused film of the year represent their community on Hollywood’s biggest night." Well, Zegler said, "We did it. Dreams really can come true pretty fast, too." Jacob Elordi, left, and Rachel Zegler present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP Share this -







'Dune' wins yet again, this time for visual effects "Dune" nabbed the Oscar for best visual effects. No surprise there, because the sci-fi epic was one of 2021's most visually dazzling films. But to me, all these wins for "Dune" underscore how strange it was that the academy did not recognize Denis Villeneuve in the best director category. It was his job to corral all these impressive technical elements into a cohesive whole! Share this -







Regina Hall takes aim at confusing Covid regulations Host Regina Hall did an extended bit before the award for best sound, poking fun at the Oscars' convoluted Covid regulations. Hall called Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Lee to the stage, inviting them to be escorted backstage for a quick Covid test and possibly a strip search. "As you know, everyone here has been tested for Covid. But, unfortunately, some of the test results have gotten lost. So before we go on with the show, we have to do some emergency testing backstage. Don't worry, it's only a few people — totally random," Hall said, as she called the men up to join her. She added that they could bring their masks, if they had them, alluding to the lack of personal protective equipment at the ceremony. Regina Hall speaks to the audience accompanied by Simu Liu, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry and Timothee Chalamet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







'Dune' continues to dominate, picks up cinematography award "Dune" just scored its fourth Oscar of the night, picking up the award for best cinematography. Greig Fraser accepted, thanking director Denis Villeneuve. "Dune" was widely expected to dominate in the technical categories, and so far it is proving its might. Share this -







And the Oscar goes to... The Academy Awards are underway, and several awards have already been announced. Ariana DeBose was awarded best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "West Side Story." Eight awards were announced before the live show, including honors for "The Queen of Basketball," which won best documentary (short subject), "The Windshield Wiper," which won best short film (animated), and "The Long Goodbye," which won best short film (live action). "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" won best makeup and hairstyling, and "Dune" was awarded best film editing, best music (original score), best production design and best sound. See the full list of winners here. Share this -







Oscars: A 'gay night' Hosts are back for the first time since 2018, and that means some more inevitable political jokes. Wanda Sykes ended the opening monologue by promising viewers not just a great night. "For those of you in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," she said in reference to the recent passage of the "Don't Say Gay" bill in the state Legislature. Share this -







We need to talk about Beyoncé at the 2005 Oscars In her Oscars-opening performance of "Be Alive," nominated for best song, Beyoncé sang: "This is hustle personified." It's a sentence that perfectly describes her valiant performance at the 2005 Oscars, when she sang not one but three best song nominees, even though she hadn't recorded the original songs or appeared in any of the movies: "Learn to Be Lonely" from "Phantom of the Opera," "Vois sur ton Chemin" from "Les Choristes" (en français!) and "Believe" from "Polar Express" alongside Josh Groban. At the time, Bey wasn't yet a Golden Globe-nominated actress or the fully emancipated, creative powerhouse is now. And the performances — while beautifully sung — are a little awkward and campy, notably her roving eyes in "Vois tu son chemin" and her pas de deux with a masked phantom. But with her electrifying, lime green rendition of "Be Alive" from "King Richard," Beyoncé proved to everyone just how far she's come — and her redemption would be even sweeter if she wins for a song she did, indeed, write and perform for the movie's soundtrack. Revisit her iconic trio of performances below: Share this -







Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress for 'West Side Story' The best supporting actress Oscar goes to Ariana DeBose for her magnetic performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s retelling of the classic musical “West Side Story.” She is the first Afro Latino and openly queer woman of color to win an acting Academy Award. In her acceptance speech, DeBose nodded to that milestone. "You see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength and life through art," she said. "And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate. So if anyone has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this — there is indeed a place for us." DeBose’s acclaimed breakout role in “West Side Story” brought her supporting actress trophies at the BAFTA Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. DeBose and Rita Moreno, who portrayed Anita in the 1961 screen version of “West Side Story,” are only the third pair of actors to win Oscars for playing the same character. The other pairs are Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as mafia boss Vito Corleone (“The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II”) and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the DC Comics villain the Joker (in “The Dark Knight” and “Joker”). Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in "West Side Story" at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images Share this -







The Oscars gets an ASL interpreter for the first time Following the success of best picture nominee "CODA," a film centered on the life of a deaf family, the academy is simultaneously streaming a live feed of tonight's show with American Sign Language interpretation for the first time in its 94-year history. "CODA" star Troy Kotsur could also make history tonight as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. He is nominated for best actor in a supporting role. Share this -







And... action: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes officially start show Powerhouse entertainers Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are co-hosting the show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and officially kicked it off with their joint opening remarks. This Oscars ceremony is the first to have a host since 2018. The three hosts were introduced by DJ Khaled for "another one." They said "we the best" as he left the stage. The trio pulled no punches: They tackled gender pay gaps, racial profiling and more in their opening statement. "This year the academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer quipped. Hall said she was proud to host and represent Black women. Sykes said she was proud to represent the LGBTQ community, and Schumer joked that she is representing "unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud." Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Share this -







Beyoncé opens Oscars with performance of 'Be Alive' Beyoncé opened the show with a performance of her nominated song, "Be Alive" in the nominated film "King Richard." Venus and Serena Williams, who produced the film, introduced Beyoncé. Beyoncé and her backup dancers wore tennis ball green, circling Beyoncé in movements that made them look like moving tennis balls. The shining sun added shadows in just the right places that made the performance pop. The performance is Beyoncé's first public sighting in months, and the BeyHive on Twitter is loving it! Beyonc? performs at the Academy Awards on Sunday. ABC Share this -







'We've waited a long time': The stars of 'CODA' talk about sharing deaf culture Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, the stars of the film "CODA," spoke on the red carpet about their excitement over being able to share deaf culture through the many-times-over Oscar-nominated film. "We've waited a long time to give an inside view into our deaf culture and really begin to expose a new perspective. We're just human beings. We think the same. We just communicate in a different language," said Kotsur, who is nominated for best supporting actor for the film. Matlin echoed those sentiments, saying: "It's really exciting. It's really exciting to share our culture." Watch @TerrenceJ's Red Carpet interview with CODA stars Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dMLR4svjK0 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022 Share this -







Jessica Chastain embraces hair and makeup team after win for 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' Jessica Chastain hugged each member of her hair and makeup team for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" before they took the stage to accept their Oscar. Chastain went through three decades of life while playing the title role, and she credits her hair and makeup team for transforming her through the ages. Chastain previously said she wouldn't miss their winning for anything, even her own moment on the red carpet. Jessica Chastain made sure she’d be in the room when her EYES OF TAMMY FAYE team won hair and makeup. You can see her embracing them in this video. pic.twitter.com/LAwCViBvp2 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 27, 2022 The film tells the true story of Tammy Faye Bakker, a prominent conservative evangelist spreading the gospel across major news outlets during the '60s and '70s who advocated for LGBTQ rights before it was popular. Share this -







What do you do when you and your partner nab Oscar noms? Scream. Going into awards season, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem were already a formidable Oscars power couple: They each boasted two wins (for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" and "No Country for Old Men") and two additional nominations. The pair made history this year by securing matching Oscar nominations for their performances in "Parallel Mothers" and "Being the Ricardos," alongside noted blond power couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who appeared to together in "The Power of the Dog." And it appears that both couples reacted the exact same way: by screaming. Related: See the cutest couples at the 2022 Oscars When Bardem's nomination was announced, "I started to scream," Cruz told ABC News Live. But Bardem hardly reacted — he was waiting until the best actress category was announced. "They said my name also, and he started screaming, and I also started screaming and crying and laughing at the same time for one and a half hours," said Cruz, who said the scenario seemed "totally impossible." Similar cries echoed through the Dunst/Plemons household (both actors are first-time nominees). "I screamed" when Plemons was nominated, Dunst told USA Today. "It was like I could release my joy more with Jesse's nomination than my own even, for some reason?" Share this -







'Tammy Faye' wins for hair and makeup "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Michael Showalter's portrait of the disgraced televangelist power couple Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, nabs the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling. The film's makeup and hairstyling — mostly put in the service of Jessica Chastain's pitch-perfect impersonation of Tammy Faye — drew praise from critics. But the film itself did not make a big impression at the box office. Jessica Chastain reacts as the team from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" accepts the award for best makeup and hairstyling at the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP Share this -







The Covid-era 'red carpet' is boring What used to be arguably the best part of any awards show is now a total snooze. Most of the nominees (and their outfits) are already inside the theater, the handful who are around are asked questions by seemingly-bored red carpet hosts, and the people standing around on camera appear to be press or publicists. I understand the safety concerns, but slideshows of still photography are not what the red carpet show was made for. Without the offhand comments, twirls and bows and on-the-spot dress judgments, it's hard to understand the point of tuning in. Share this -







'Dune' triumphs in score, editing, production design categories "Dune" cleaned up in the pre-show categories, following up its best sound Oscar with victories in the original score, film editing and production design races. Hans Zimmer, the film's awe-inspiring composer, appears to be absent from the ceremony. The film editing Oscar goes to Joe Walker, and the production design champions are Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos. "Dune" sound team Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett accept the award for best sound Sunday at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







'The Long Goodbye' is the academy's favorite live-action short "The Long Goodbye," a short film tied to a concept album of the same name from the actor Riz Ahmed, wins the Oscar for best live-action short film. Ahmed was nominated in the category alongside Aneil Karia. "The Long Goodbye" (both the album and the short) were inspired by what Ahmed saw as the troubling rise of far-right extremist groups and nativist rhetoric in the United Kingdom post-Brexit. Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for best live action short film for "The Long Goodbye" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







'The Windshield Wiper' cleans up in best animated short race "The Windshield Wiper," from the Spanish artist Alberto Mielgo, takes home the third award of the night: best animated short film. The film beat four other contenders for the animated short prize: "Affairs of the Art," "Bestia," "Boxballet" and "Robin Robin." Share this -







'The Queen of Basketball' crowned best documentary short The second award of the night (and the second to be presented off-air) goes to "The Queen of Basketball," for best documentary short subject. "The Queen of Basketball" is a 22-minute portrait of sports giant Lusia Harris, one of the pioneers of women's basketball in the U.S. I continue to think it's strange that the first eight categories are being presented before the ceremony starts airing live, and I wish these early winners had gotten a chance to deliver acceptance speeches in front of a national audience. Ben Proudfoot wins the Oscar for best documentary short subject for "The Queen of Basketball" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







Travis Barker arrives with Kourtney Kardashian ahead of his Oscars performance Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker (also known as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend) is part of the celebrity band performing on stage throughout the show. He'll be playing alongside the show's music director, Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper, The Academy announced. Other performers include DJ Nice, who gained notoriety throughout the pandemic for hosting virtual parties in which people could still dance to tunes together even though they were physically apart. There will also be musical performances from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and more. Barker's plus-one was, of course, his longtime girlfriend, and they dazzled the red carpet dressed in black. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images Share this -







What will win and what should win, according to NBC's bloggers NBC News Digital's live-bloggers are (mostly) in agreement that "CODA" will win best picture. The film, a coming-of-age portrait of a teenage girl torn between her artistic dreams and loyalty to her Deaf family members, gained momentum in recent weeks after it won trophies from Hollywood's actors, writers and producers guilds. But a couple of us are still bullish on Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," a haunting Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel rancher in 1920s Montana. We'll find out who was right soon enough! Daniel Arkin, reporter What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "Drive My Car" Anna Brand, editor What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "CODA" Mike Fant, video producer What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "West Side Story" Joshua Feldman, platforms editor What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Saba Hamedy, editor What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Doha Madani, reporter What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "CODA" Jesse North, director of digital video What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Randi Richardson, reporter What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "King Richard" Share this -







The first award of the night goes to 'Dune' Best sound — the first award of the night, and one of eight categories that are being presented off-air in the hour before the show — goes to the sci-fi spectacle "Dune." The award was presented by two of the movie's stars, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Five sound geniuses — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett — were recognized for their work on the film. "Dune" beat out "Belfast," "No Time to Die," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story." Share this -







The Covid-19 protocols in place Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination and two negative Covid tests, The New York Times reported. But presenters and performers will not be required to be vaccinated. They just need to show proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is, of course, a shift from last year's April 25 show, which was moved to Union Station, where the audience was just 170 people. Share this -







The real-life Williams family was an 'integral part' of 'King Richard' The international superstars Venus and Serena Williams received executive producer credits. Isha Price, one of their half sisters and a fellow executive producer, went to the set virtually every day and consulted on the story. Lyndrea Price, another half sister, served as a costumer and helped re-create the 1990s-era outfits and styles. The key creative players behind the project always believed getting input from the real-life extended Williams family was essential, both for factual accuracy and emotional truthfulness, according to Trevor White, one of the producers. Read more. Share this -







Ariana DeBose slays red carpet in captivating cape and pant suit Ariana DeBose arrived at the Oscars wearing a captivating red pantsuit paired up with a dramatic red cape. DeBose could make history tonight by becoming the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting. She's nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance reviving the iconic role of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story.” Ariana DeBose at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images Share this -







More show support for Ukraine on the red carpet Jason Momoa wore a handkerchief with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Yoon Yeo-jeong had a blue ribbon pinned to her outfit. Jason Momoa at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. David Livingston / Getty Images Yoon Yeo-jeong at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mike Coppola / Getty Images Share this -







The Academy Awards, by the numbers Here’s a rundown of some of the notable numbers that have shaped the ceremony over the years. In the history of the awards, only two women have won the Oscar for directing: Chloé Zhao in 2021 for “Nomadland” and Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker.”

Oscar nominees continue to be overwhelmingly white across the eight marquee categories. According to Insider, from 2011 to 2020, white people accounted for 79 percent to 98 percent of nominees across the best picture, best director, acting and writing categories. In 2020, the year “Parasite” won best picture, 85 percent of the nominees in those categories were white.

Six ties have been recorded in Oscars history, most recently in 2013, when “Skyfall” tied with “Zero Dark Thirty” in the sound editing category.

More than 90 movies have received 10 or more nominations.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," the third installment of the fantasy series, pulled off the largest sweep in Oscars history, winning in all 11 categories in which it was nominated, including best picture.

Fourteen nominations is the most any movie has received; three movies have done it: “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Seven movies have won both best actor and best actress awards. The last time that happened was with 1997’s “As Good As It Gets,” with Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson.

Adrien Brody was the youngest person to earn the best actor Academy Award when he won for “The Pianist” in 2003, at 29. Marlee Matlin was the youngest person to earn the best actress Oscar when she won for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987, at 21. Share this -







'The ribbon is about the refugee crisis ...' Jamie Lee Curtis on the Oscars red carpet explained the "ribbon ring" she's wearing to honor Ukrainian refugees. "The ribbon is about the refugee crisis," Curtis said. "It's an incredibly important moment given what's happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now." Curtis noted the importance of supporting nominated films that talk about displacement, such as "Flee" and "Encanto." Jamie Lee Curtis holds a ribbon supporting refugees Sunday as she poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif. Eric Gaillard / Reuters Share this -





