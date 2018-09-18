Emmy Awards 2018: Follow all the big winners, speeches as they happen

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The 70th primetime Emmy Awards are underway, and we've got all the highlights as they happen. Keep this page updated for the latest on the big winners, moving speeches, political fireworks and all that jazz.

10:45 p.m. ET

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" has won the Emmy for outstanding limited series, giving FX a major feather in its cap.

But they'll be a little wistful, as show creator Ryan Murphy is headed to Netflix.

10:35 p.m. ET

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" has taken the Emmy for variety talk series, and "Saturday Night Live" won for best variety sketch series.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels, however, missed out on a Leslie Jones high five while walking down the aisle...

10:10 p.m. ET

Claire Foy reigns.

The actress scored an Emmy for her acclaimed portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's glossy period drama "The Crown." The producers of the decade-spanning series plan to swap out its cast every two seasons; Foy will be replaced by Olivia Colman at the start of season three.

Sandra Oh began the night as the favorite in the best actress in a drama category for her performance on the BBC America espionage thriller "Killing Eve." If she had won, Oh would have become the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy in that category.

10 p.m. ET

Emmy voters honored Thandie Newton for her turn as an android on HBO's sci-fi head trip "Westworld."

She was nominated for the same role last year.

9:50 p.m. ET

Tyrion Lannister has won this round — again.

Peter Dinklage, the celebrated actor who plays the hard-drinking, quick-thinking "Game of Thrones" fan favorite, nabbed his third Emmy.

He has been nominated for his work on all seven seasons of the brutal fantasy epic, which returns for its final season early next year.

9:30 p.m. ET

Well, that might have been an awards show first.

Glenn Weiss, who won for directing this year's Oscars telecast, proposed to his girlfriend on live TV. The clearly overjoyed audience rose to its feet to applaud the couple.

He began his must-see speech by saying that his mother died two weeks ago, adding that she had always liked his girlfriend, who he identified as Jan without giving out her last name.

He then said: "You wonder why I don't want to call you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife."

She said yes, by the way.

9:15 p.m. ET

Regina King has won for her performance in "Seven Seconds," a crime drama that ran for 10 episodes on Netflix and grappled with heavy-hitting social justice themes.

King previously won a pair of Emmys for her supporting role on ABC's "American Crime."

9:05 p.m. ET

It's a new era.

The major streaming platforms, in yet another symbolic challenge to the reign of traditional broadcast networks, have scooped up nearly all of the awards handed out so far. Amazon has racked up four prizes for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and Netflix has nabbed two.

8:50 p.m. ET

The kickoff to the telecast celebrated the diversity of this year's nominees and highlighted the work of performers like Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve"), who could become the first actress of Asian descent to win an Emmy.

But nearly an hour into the show, all of the winners have been white.

8:40 p.m. ET

Bill Hader nabbed the best comedy actor prize for his title role as a hitman who moonlights as an aspiring actor on HBO's "Barry."

Hader was previously nominated for time for his stint on "Saturday Night Live."

8:30 p.m. ET

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Amazon Prime Video's series about a 1950s housewife who breaks into stand-up comedy, racked up a series of early wins.

The acclaimed series won for best actress in a comedy (Kate Brosnahan), best supporting comedy actress (Alex Borstein), best comedy director (Amy Sherman-Palladino, who co-created the show), and best comedy writing (Sherman-Palladino again).

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the best comedy actress award for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan said the series is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew" and called on America's women to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

8:15 pm. ET

Henry Winkler, the TV veteran who became an icon for playing The Fonz on "Happy Days," took home his first Emmy for playing a mercurcial acting coach on the HBO comedy "Barry."

Winkler, 72, who received a standing ovation as he took the stage, began his speech by saying: "I wrote this 43 years ago."

8 p.m. ET

The Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday night with a parody song that took aim at Hollywood diversity — or lack thereof — and the occasional smugness of the entertainment industry.

"Saturday Night Live" players and Emmy nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson opened the tune, calling out Korean-Canadian actress Sandra Oh, who could become the first woman of Asian descent to win an Emmy for her role on the BBC America spy drama "Killing Eve."

"There were none, now there's one, so we're done," McKinnon and Thompson said.

Sterling K. Brown, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and John Legend perform onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

McKinnon and Thompson were joined by Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Kristen Bell ("The Good Place"), Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") and pop star Ricky Martin, who dismissed the ditty as "too white" and threw in a Latin rhymthm.

Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") swooped up to ask if there was a place in the song for a "straight white guy like me."

The performers then turned the stage over to co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost, who continued to poke fun at racial disparities in the entertainment industry.