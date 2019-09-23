Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Variety
LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones," "Chernobyl" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" were the big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
HBO's final season of the fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" swept with a leading 12 trophies, including best drama series and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage in the role of Tyrion Lannister. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" dominated among comedies, winning a total of eight prizes.
"Chernobyl" was another big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including best limited series. Amazon's "Fleabag" was a surprise success, walking away with kudos for best comedy, best directing and best writing for a comedy series.
Check out the full winners list below:
Drama Series
- "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
- "Bodyguard" (Netflix)
- "Game of Thrones" (HBO) (WINNER)
- "Killing Eve" (AMC/BBC America)
- "Ozark" (Netflix)
- "Pose" (FX)
- "Succession" (HBO)
- "This Is Us" (NBC)
Comedy Series
- "Barry" (HBO)
- "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime) (WINNER)
- "The Good Place" (NBC)
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)
- "Russian Doll" (Netflix)
- "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
- "Veep" (HBO)
Limited Series
- "Chernobyl" (HBO) (WINNER)
- "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
- "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
- "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
- "When They See Us" (Netflix)
Television Movie
- "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix) (WINNER)
- "Brexit" (HBO) "Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)
- "King Lear" (Amazon Prime)
- "My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome dedicates Emmy win to men in 'Central Park Five' caseSept. 23, 201901:24
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
- Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
- Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
- Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
- Billy Porter ("Pose") (WINNER)
- Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")
- Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") (WINNER)
- Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")
- Laura Linney ("Ozark")
- Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")
- Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
- Robin Wright ("House of Cards")
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
- Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
- Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
- Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
- Bill Hader ("Barry") (WINNER)
- Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
- Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
- Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
- Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") (WINNER)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us") (WINNER)
- Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")
- Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")
- Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")
- Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
- Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
- Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
- Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")
- Joey King ("The Act")
- Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")
- Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon") (WINNER)
Competition Program
- "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
- "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
- "Nailed It" (Netflix)
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1) (WINNER)
- "Top Chef" (Bravo)
- "The Voice" (NBC)
Variety Sketch Series
- "At Home With Amy Sedaris" (truTV)
- "Documentary Now!" (IFC)
- "Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
- "I Love You, America, With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)
- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC) (WINNER)
- "Who Is America?" (Showtime)
Variety Talk Series
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO) (WINNER)
- "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")
- Julia Garner ("Ozark") (WINNER)
- Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")
- Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")
- Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")
- Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")
- Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")
- Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") (WINNER)
- Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")
- Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")
- Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") (WINNER)
- Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
- Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")
- Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")
- Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")
- Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")
- Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
- Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
- Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")
- Tony Hale ("Veep")
- Stephen Root ("Barry")
- Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") (WINNER)
- Henry Winkler ("Barry")
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Patricia Arquette ("The Act") (WINNER)
- Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")
- Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")
- Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")
- Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")
- Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") (WINNER)
- Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")
- Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")
- John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")
- Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")
- Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")
Directing for a Comedy Series
- "Barry," "The Audition," HBO (Alec Berg)
- "Barry," "ronny/lily," HBO (Alec Berg)
- "Fleabag," "Episode 1," Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer) (WINNER)
- "The Big Bang Theory," "Stockholm Syndrome," CBS (Mark Cendrowski)
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "We're Going to the Catskills!" Prime Video (Dan Palladino)
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "All Alone," Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)
Directing for a Drama Series
- "Game of Thrones," "The Iron Throne," HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- "Game of Thrones," "The Last of the Starks," HBO (David Nutter)
- "Game of Thrones," "The Long Night," HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)
- "The Handmaid's Tale," "Holly," Hulu (Daina Reid)
- "Killing Eve," "Desperate Times," BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)
- "Ozark," "Reparations," Netflix (Jason Bateman) (WINNER)
Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
- "A Very English Scandal," Prime Video (Stephen Frears)
- "Chernobyl," HBO (Johan Renck) (WINNER)
- "Escape at Dannemora," Showtime (Ben Stiller)
- "Fosse/Verdon," "Glory," FX Networks (Jessica Yu)
- "Fosse/Version," "Who's Got the Pain," FX Networks (Thomas Kail)
- "When They See Us," Netflix (Ava DuVernay)
Directing for a Variety Series
- "Documentary Now!" "Waiting for the Artist," IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
- "Drunk History," "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" Comedy Central (Derek Waters)
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Psychics," HBO (Paul Pennolino)
- "Saturday Night Live," "Host: Adam Sandler," NBC (Don Roy King) (WINNER)
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Live Midterm Election Show," Jim Hoskinson "Who Is America?" "Episode 102," Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)
Writing for a Comedy Series
- "Barry," "ronny/lily," HBO (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)
- "Fleabag," "Episode 1," Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) (WINNER)
- "PEN15," "Anna Ishii-Peters," Hulu (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)
- "Russian Doll," "Nothing in This World Is Easy," Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)
- "Russian Doll," "A Warm Body," Netflix (Allison Silverman)
- "The Good Place," "Janet(s)," NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)
- "Veep," "Veep," HBO (David Mandel)
Writing for a Drama Series
- "Better Call Saul," "Winner," AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)
- "Bodyguard," "Episode 1," Netflix (Jed Mercurio)
- "Game of Thrones," "The Iron Throne," HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- "Killing Eve," "Nice And Neat," BBC America (Emerald Fennell)
- "Succession," "Nobody Is Ever Missing," HBO (Jesse Armstrong) (WINNER)
- "The Handmaid's Tale," "Holly," Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)
Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
- "Chernobyl," HBO (Craig Mazin) (WINNER)
- "A Very English Scandal," Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)
- "Escape at Dannemora," "Episode 6," Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)
- "Fosse/Verdon," "Providence," FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)
- "When They See Us," "Part Four," Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)
Writing for a Variety Series
- "Documentary Now!," IFC
- "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," TBS
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," HBO (WINNER)
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers," NBC
- "Saturday Night Live," NBC
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," CBS