By Variety

LOS ANGELES — "Game of Thrones," "Chernobyl" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" were the big winners at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

HBO's final season of the fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" swept with a leading 12 trophies, including best drama series and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage in the role of Tyrion Lannister. Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" dominated among comedies, winning a total of eight prizes.

"Chernobyl" was another big winner of the night, taking home 10 awards, including best limited series. Amazon's "Fleabag" was a surprise success, walking away with kudos for best comedy, best directing and best writing for a comedy series.

Check out the full winners list below:

Drama Series

  • "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
  • "Bodyguard" (Netflix)
  • "Game of Thrones" (HBO) (WINNER)
  • "Killing Eve" (AMC/BBC America)
  • "Ozark" (Netflix)
  • "Pose" (FX)
  • "Succession" (HBO)
  • "This Is Us" (NBC)

Comedy Series

  • "Barry" (HBO)
  • "Fleabag" (Amazon Prime) (WINNER)
  • "The Good Place" (NBC)
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)
  • "Russian Doll" (Netflix)
  • "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
  • "Veep" (HBO)

Limited Series

  • "Chernobyl" (HBO) (WINNER)
  • "Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
  • "Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
  • "Sharp Objects" (HBO)
  • "When They See Us" (Netflix)

Television Movie

  • "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix) (WINNER)
  • "Brexit" (HBO) "Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)
  • "King Lear" (Amazon Prime)
  • "My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome dedicates Emmy win to men in 'Central Park Five' case

Sept. 23, 201901:24

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
  • Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
  • Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
  • Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
  • Billy Porter ("Pose") (WINNER)
  • Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")
  • Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") (WINNER)
  • Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")
  • Laura Linney ("Ozark")
  • Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")
  • Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")
  • Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
  • Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")
  • Ted Danson ("The Good Place")
  • Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
  • Bill Hader ("Barry") (WINNER)
  • Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
  • Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")
  • Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
  • Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us") (WINNER)
  • Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")
  • Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")
  • Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")
  • Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
  • Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")
  • Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")
  • Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")
  • Joey King ("The Act")
  • Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")
  • Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon") (WINNER)

Competition Program

  • "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
  • "American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
  • "Nailed It" (Netflix)
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1) (WINNER)
  • "Top Chef" (Bravo)
  • "The Voice" (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

  • "At Home With Amy Sedaris" (truTV)
  • "Documentary Now!" (IFC)
  • "Drunk History" (Comedy Central)
  • "I Love You, America, With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)
  • "Saturday Night Live" (NBC) (WINNER)
  • "Who Is America?" (Showtime)

Variety Talk Series

  • "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)
  • "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)
  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO) (WINNER)
  • "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")
  • Julia Garner ("Ozark") (WINNER)
  • Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")
  • Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")
  • Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")
  • Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")
  • Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")
  • Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") (WINNER)
  • Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")
  • Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")
  • Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") (WINNER)
  • Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")
  • Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")
  • Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")
  • Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")
  • Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")
  • Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
  • Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
  • Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")
  • Tony Hale ("Veep")
  • Stephen Root ("Barry")
  • Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") (WINNER)
  • Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Patricia Arquette ("The Act") (WINNER)
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")
  • Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")
  • Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")
  • Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")
  • Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") (WINNER)
  • Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")
  • Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")
  • John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")
  • Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")
  • Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

Directing for a Comedy Series

  • "Barry," "The Audition," HBO (Alec Berg)
  • "Barry," "ronny/lily," HBO (Alec Berg)
  • "Fleabag," "Episode 1," Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer) (WINNER)
  • "The Big Bang Theory," "Stockholm Syndrome," CBS (Mark Cendrowski)
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "We're Going to the Catskills!" Prime Video (Dan Palladino)
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "All Alone," Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

Directing for a Drama Series

  • "Game of Thrones," "The Iron Throne," HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
  • "Game of Thrones," "The Last of the Starks," HBO (David Nutter)
  • "Game of Thrones," "The Long Night," HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)
  • "The Handmaid's Tale," "Holly," Hulu (Daina Reid)
  • "Killing Eve," "Desperate Times," BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)
  • "Ozark," "Reparations," Netflix (Jason Bateman) (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • "A Very English Scandal," Prime Video (Stephen Frears)
  • "Chernobyl," HBO (Johan Renck) (WINNER)
  • "Escape at Dannemora," Showtime (Ben Stiller)
  • "Fosse/Verdon," "Glory," FX Networks (Jessica Yu)
  • "Fosse/Version," "Who's Got the Pain," FX Networks (Thomas Kail)
  • "When They See Us," Netflix (Ava DuVernay)

Directing for a Variety Series

  • "Documentary Now!" "Waiting for the Artist," IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
  • "Drunk History," "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" Comedy Central (Derek Waters)
  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Psychics," HBO (Paul Pennolino)
  • "Saturday Night Live," "Host: Adam Sandler," NBC (Don Roy King) (WINNER)
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Live Midterm Election Show," Jim Hoskinson "Who Is America?" "Episode 102," Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • "Barry," "ronny/lily," HBO (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)
  • "Fleabag," "Episode 1," Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) (WINNER)
  • "PEN15," "Anna Ishii-Peters," Hulu (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)
  • "Russian Doll," "Nothing in This World Is Easy," Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)
  • "Russian Doll," "A Warm Body," Netflix (Allison Silverman)
  • "The Good Place," "Janet(s)," NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)
  • "Veep," "Veep," HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

  • "Better Call Saul," "Winner," AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)
  • "Bodyguard," "Episode 1," Netflix (Jed Mercurio)
  • "Game of Thrones," "The Iron Throne," HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
  • "Killing Eve," "Nice And Neat," BBC America (Emerald Fennell)
  • "Succession," "Nobody Is Ever Missing," HBO (Jesse Armstrong) (WINNER)
  • "The Handmaid's Tale," "Holly," Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

  • "Chernobyl," HBO (Craig Mazin) (WINNER)
  • "A Very English Scandal," Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)
  • "Escape at Dannemora," "Episode 6," Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)
  • "Fosse/Verdon," "Providence," FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)
  • "When They See Us," "Part Four," Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

  • "Documentary Now!," IFC
  • "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee," TBS
  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," HBO (WINNER)
  • "Late Night With Seth Meyers," NBC
  • "Saturday Night Live," NBC
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," CBS
