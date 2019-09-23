Breaking News Emails
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and we'll have live coverage of the big wins and top moments. "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" lead the pack of nominees, but they face stiff competition from new rivals like "Fleabag," "Pose" and "Succession." The telecast, expected to run for roughly three hours, is being presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and airing live on Fox.
8:24 p.m. ET
English actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has drawn critical praise for her frank, witty Amazon show "Fleabag," claimed her first Emmy: writing for a comedy series.
8:20 p.m. ET
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is running two-for-two: Alex Borstein, who co-stars on the critically adored series as a foul-mouthed talent manager, won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy.
She triumphed in the same category last year.
Borstein edged out Sarah Goldberg ("Barry"), Sian Clifford ("Fleabag"), Olivia Colman ("Fleabag"), Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live"), Marin Hinkle ("Maisel") and Anna Chlumsky ("Veep").
8:10 p.m. ET
Tony Shalhoub earned the first Emmy of the night for his supporting performance as a high-strung family patriarch on Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." It's the fourth Emmy for the prolific character actor, who previously nabbed three prizes for his lead role on "Monk."
He beat out Stephen Root ("Barry"), Henry Winkler ("Barry"), Anthony Carrigan ("Barry"), Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method") and Tony Hale ("Veep").
8:05 p.m. ET
Ben Stiller took the stage to hand out the first award of the night — supporting actor in a comedy series — and walked past a row of wax statues of comedy legends, including George Burns and Lucille Ball. But one of the statues was actually a flesh-and-blood person: Bob Newhart, the entertainment legend who is sharp as ever at 90.
8 p.m. ET
The folks behind the Emmys decided to ditch a host this year, but Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"), Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad") and Homer Simpson were on hand to kick off the show with a comedy bit poking fun at the adjusted format.
Cranston then paid earnest tribute to television's power to transport viewers to fantastical lands, from Winterfell of HBO's "Game of Thrones" to the Upside Down of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
"Television has never been this damn good," Cranston said to applause.