The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and we'll have live coverage of the big wins and top moments. "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" lead the pack of nominees, but they face stiff competition from new rivals like "Fleabag," "Pose" and "Succession." The Emmys, expected to run for roughly three hours, are being presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and airing live on Fox.
9:30 p.m. ET
"House" star Hugh Laurie, who made occasional appearances on "Veep," took the stage for the second extended tribute of the night, introducing a highlight reel from the recently departed political satire.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the rest of the ensemble then came out, receiving a standing ovation in front of a backdrop of the White House.
"I was told I'd be up here alone," Louis-Dreyfus quipped to applause, before introducing the nominees for lead actress in a limited series or TV movie.
9:18 p.m. ET
Jharrel Jerome won the award for best actor in a limited series for his poignant performance on Netflix's "When They See Us," a drama about the men long known as the Central Park Five.
Jerome, who appeared in the Oscar-winning film "Moonlight," portrayed one of those men, Korey Wise.
"This is for the men we know as the Exonerated Five," Jerome said, dedicating his statue to the men depicted in the acclaimed Ava DuVernay the miniseries — all of whom are in the audience and received loud applause.
Jerome's speech was one of the most galvanizing moments of the night so far.
9:14 p.m. ET
HBO's grim, sobering docudrama "Chernobyl" has claimed two prizes so far: limited series direction for Johan Renck and limited series writing for Craig Mazin, who also created the miniseries.
9:12 p.m. ET
The award for supporting actor in a limited series went to Ben Whishaw of "A Very English Scandal." Whishaw co-starred in the dramedy opposite Hugh Grant, who is nominated for his lead role on the miniseries.
9 p.m. ET
Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood") moved closer to an EGOT, winning the award for her supporting role on the Hulu limited series "The Act."
Arquette was moved to tears in her acceptance speech, nodding to the sometimes difficult realities facing actresses in Hollywood ("I'm grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life") while also acknowledging the death of her sister, the actress Alexis Arquette.
She lamented that "trans people are still being persecuted," and called for transgender people to receive equal treatment under the law. Alexis Arquette, who was transgender and documented her transition in a documentary, died in 2016 at 47.
8:56 p.m. ET
The folks behind the Emmys had said the no-host ceremony would free up more time to honor beloved shows that ended their runs this year.
The result: "Game of Thrones," the zeitgeist-devouring fantasy epic that concluded to mixed reviews in May, received an extended tribute just before 9 p.m. ET, including clips from the final season, earnest remarks from the stars and a standing ovation from the audience.
8:44 p.m. ET
Phoebe Waller-Bridge triumphed in the lead comedy actress category — an award that had been widely expected to go to Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her performance on the final season of the political satire "Veep."
"I find acting really painful," Waller-Bridge said to laughs, thanking her "Fleabag" family for all their support. She stars on the show as a self-destructive but fiercely intelligent young woman grappling with grief and familial tensions.
Louis-Dreyfus, who has eight Emmys under her belt, narrowly missed out on a chance to overtake Cloris Leachman as the most-honored actor in all of Emmy history.
8:42 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel showed some late-night host solidarity as the telecast approached its second hour, taking the stage together to mock the lack of an Emmys emcee.
"You know what else didn't have a host? The Titanic, and look what happened to them," Kimmel quipped.
8:36 p.m. ET
"SNL" alum Bill Hader won his second consecutive Emmy for his lead role as a conflicted contract killer on HBO's "Barry." The second season of the show was applauded for adding psychological layers to Hader's tortured antihero.
8:32 p.m. ET
Back-to-back wins for "Fleabag": The edgy comedy won for its direction.
Amazon, the home for both "Fleabag" and "Maisel," is the big winner of the night so far.
8:24 p.m. ET
English actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has drawn critical praise for her frank, witty Amazon show "Fleabag," claimed her first Emmy: writing for a comedy series.
8:20 p.m. ET
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is running two-for-two: Alex Borstein, who co-stars on the critically adored series as a foul-mouthed talent manager, won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy.
She triumphed in the same category last year.
Borstein edged out Sarah Goldberg ("Barry"), Sian Clifford ("Fleabag"), Olivia Colman ("Fleabag"), Betty Gilpin ("GLOW"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live"), Marin Hinkle ("Maisel") and Anna Chlumsky ("Veep").
8:10 p.m. ET
Tony Shalhoub earned the first Emmy of the night for his supporting performance as a high-strung family patriarch on Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." It's the fourth Emmy for the prolific character actor, who previously nabbed three prizes for his lead role on "Monk."
He beat out Stephen Root ("Barry"), Henry Winkler ("Barry"), Anthony Carrigan ("Barry"), Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method") and Tony Hale ("Veep").
8:05 p.m. ET
Ben Stiller took the stage to hand out the first award of the night — supporting actor in a comedy series — and walked past a row of wax statues of comedy legends, including George Burns and Lucille Ball. But one of the statues was actually a flesh-and-blood person: Bob Newhart, the entertainment legend who is sharp as ever at 90.
8 p.m. ET
The folks behind the Emmys decided to ditch a host this year, but Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"), Bryan Cranston ("Breaking Bad") and Homer Simpson were on hand to kick off the show with a comedy bit poking fun at the adjusted format.
Cranston then paid earnest tribute to television's power to transport viewers to fantastical lands, from Winterfell of HBO's "Game of Thrones" to the Upside Down of Netflix's "Stranger Things."
"Television has never been this damn good," Cranston said to applause.