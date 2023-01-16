'Everything Everywhere All at Once' takes Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards

Top movie nominee "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won big at the 28th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, taking home honors for Best Picture as well as directing, screenplay, editing and best supporting actor.
The top TV series awards went to "Better Call Saul" for Best Drama and "Abbott Elementary," for Best Comedy.
Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, and Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Read the full winners list below.
Best Picture
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett — “Tár”
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser — “The Whale”
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Limited Series
“The Dropout”
Best Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Gabriel LaBelle — “The Fabelmans”
Best Comedy
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Best Comedy Special
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
Best Foreign Language Series
“Pachinko”
Best Animated Series
“Harley Quinn”
Best Movie Made for Television
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya — “Euphoria”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Elvis”
Best Visual Effects
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Best Editing
Paul Rogers — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino —
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda — “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart — “Hacks”
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
#SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges
Best Animated Feature
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Daniel Radcliffe — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Song
“Naatu Naatu” — “RRR”
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir — “Tár”
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley — “Women Talking”
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler — “Barry”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito — “Better Call Saul”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus”
Best Foreign Language Film
“RRR”
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout