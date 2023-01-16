'Everything Everywhere All at Once' takes Best Picture at Critics Choice Awards

Top movie nominee "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won big at the 28th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, taking home honors for Best Picture as well as directing, screenplay, editing and best supporting actor.

The top TV series awards went to "Better Call Saul" for Best Drama and "Abbott Elementary," for Best Comedy.

Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, and Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read the full winners list below.

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — “Tár”

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser — “The Whale”

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Limited Series

“The Dropout”

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Gabriel LaBelle — “The Fabelmans”

Best Comedy

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Best Comedy Special

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Pachinko”

Best Animated Series

“Harley Quinn”

Best Movie Made for Television

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya — “Euphoria”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Elvis”

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Editing

Paul Rogers — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino —

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda — “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart — “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

#SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” — “RRR”

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir — “Tár”

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley — “Women Talking”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler — “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito — “Better Call Saul”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus”

Best Foreign Language Film

“RRR”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout