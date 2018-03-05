Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LOS ANGELES — The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar on Sunday night has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Variety.

The suspect, identified as Terry Bryant, was booked on felony grand theft, at 11:50 p.m. PT (2:50 a.m. ET) after taking the best actress statue from McDormand's table at the Governors Ball. His bail is set at $20,000, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Herrera.

New York Times culture reporter Cara Buckley tweeted on Sunday night that the alleged thief was stopped by Wolfgang Puck's photographer (Puck caters the annual party). The Oscar was then returned to McDormand, who allegedly told security to let the man go.

"Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand's Oscar and ran out with it," Buckley wrote. "Wolfgang Puck's photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go."

The Governors Ball, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, is the official after-party for the Academy Awards.

McDormand's rep, Simon Halls, confirmed that the trophy was returned to its rightful owner.

"After a brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited last night," Halls said in an email. "They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out."

Bryant, 47, promoted his escape on his Facebook page, posting a video of himself with the trophy.